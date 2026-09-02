Japanese national arrested for molesting, filming 3 minors in Cebu City

A Japanese national was arrested for allegedly committing acts of lasciviousness under RA 7610 (Child Abuse Law). | CDN Digital photo by Elikha Joy Janaban

Cebu City, Philippines — A 34-year-old Japanese national faces child abuse and molestation charges following his arrest on Tuesday night in Barangay Lahug for allegedly assaulting and filming three young boys.

The suspect was identified as “Yuma,” a resident of a condominium along Salinas Drive. He was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. on September 1 along Sanson Road by responding tanod personnel.

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 31, according to the official report from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Mabolo police station.

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Victims identify perpetrator

Investigators stated that Yuma allegedly targeted three male minors aged 9, 11, and 12, all Lahug residents.

The minor victims personally identified Yuma. They accused him of touching their private parts and masturbating in front of them while recording the acts on video, leaving them traumatized.

Following the identification, local tanods apprehended the suspect and turned him over to police authorities.

Japanese national denies child abuse accusations

During an interview with CDN Digital, the suspect stated that he did not know why he was brought to the police station and denied molesting any young boys.

“I don’t know why they bring me inside jail. No touching-touching with children happened.”

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Yuma explained that he always gives the children food whenever they ask for it, and that he only answered the children when they asked questions about the condoms displayed at a convenience store.

“I just answer them when question if what is the use of condom? I always give them food whenever they ask me for it”

Yuma is now detained and faces formal criminal charges for Acts of Lasciviousness in relation to Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination.

READ: Pa seeks autopsy: Did my girl drown, or was she sexually abused, killed?

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