LTO-7 orders timely release of license plates, warns dealers of sanctions

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has reiterated its directive requiring accredited motor vehicle dealers to release license plates to owners without unnecessary delay, warning that violations could result in the suspension or cancellation of their accreditation and fines of up to ₱1 million.

In a memorandum dated September 1, 2026, LTO-7 reminded all accredited dealers that license plates for initially registered motor vehicles and motorcycles must be released to their owners simultaneously with the issuance of the Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration (OR/CR).

The directive applies without exception, including cases where the license plates are routed through the dealer’s liaison who handled the initial registration.

The LTO issued the reminder after receiving reports of dealers allegedly delaying the release of license plates because their liaisons who transacted the initial registration did not immediately return the plates issued by the LTO office to the dealer.

LTO-7 said withholding the plates constitutes a disregard of established rules and contributes to negative public perception of the agency.

READ: How to check your LTO plate before strict enforcement starts Sept. 1

Processing period

The memorandum reiterates the processing-time requirements under an earlier LTO memorandum dated January 9, 2023, titled “Processing Time From Date of Sale to Release of Plates and Mandatory Posting of the Same at the Showroom Area of Dealers.”

Under the September 1 memorandum, LTO-7 said it will strictly enforce the 7 to 11-day processing period from the date of sale to the release of license plates.

The agency stressed it will not tolerate any form of delaying tactics in releasing plates to the public. Periodic audits will likewise be conducted by LTO-7 to monitor compliance and identify violations among accredited dealers.

The memorandum further directs the agency to conduct periodic audits to monitor dealers’ compliance and identify violations.

READ: CIDG eyes syndicate behind fake license plates manufacturing

LTO-7 sanctions

LTO-7 Regional Director Wendel Dinglasan said dealers found violating the directive may face corresponding sanctions.

These include the suspension of their Certificate of Accreditation and payment of a fine of up to ₱1 million, or the cancellation of their Certificate of Accreditation, depending on the applicable violation.

LTO-7 said the sanctions are intended to enforce the timely release of plates and prevent delaying practices that inconvenience motor vehicle owners.

The agency also encouraged the public to file complaints with the LTO-7 Regional Office regarding delayed release of license plates by their dealers.

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