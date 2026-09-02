23-year-old man arrested for shoplifting at Cebu City supermarket

A man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shoplifting at a supermarket in Mabolo, Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo by Elikha Joy Janaban

Cebu City, Philippines — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly attempting to shoplift personal care products from a supermarket in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Local police identified the suspect as “Ciano,” a resident of Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion, Cebu.

According to police reports, the shoplifting incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on September 1, inside the supermarket.

A security guard noticed Ciano wrapping a 200 ml bottle of Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion valued at ₱339.75 in an apron before concealing it behind his shirt as he exited the store’s stockroom area.

READ: Woman, shoplifting for Christmas gifts, arrested in Cebu City

Security personnel intercepted the suspect near the exit and successfully recovered the item. Meanwhile, store customer assistance representatives coordinated with security to hand the suspect over to law enforcement.

Ciano was formally turned over to authorities around 9:55 p.m. and brought to the Mabolo Police Station for booking and processing.

READ: A man shoplifting diapers, powdered milk arrested in Taguig City market

In an interview with CDN Digital, the suspect confessed to the act, claiming he intended to use the product for himself.

“Wa jud koy lain tumong. Gamiton rajud nako siya sa akong kaugalingon. Nasuya rajud ko ilabi na nga naa ni sa bodega. Wala napud ko makahunahuna sa posibleng mahitabo basta na dani rako ug akong gikuha.”

READ: Cebu City: Mother charged with theft for alleged shoplifting in Colon mall

(I have no other goal. I just want to use it on myself. I was jealous, seeing that it was just stored there. I haven’t thought through what could happen as long as I could get it.)

Police are preparing to file theft charges against the suspect.

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