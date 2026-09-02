Employer facing SSS non-remittance charges surrenders in Naga City

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Cebu City, Philippines — A 40-year-old businesswoman surrendered to authorities on Wednesday morning, September 2, following an outstanding warrant of arrest for non-remittance of her employees’ Social Security System (SSS) contributions.

The suspect, identified by police as alias “An,” a resident of Barangay Central Poblacion, presented herself at the City of Naga Police Station around 9:56 a.m. to report her pending case.

READ: UP professor arrested for alleged non-remittance of SSS contributions

Upon verifying her statement, members of the station’s Intel, Drug Enforcement, and Tracker Team served the warrant against her.

The arrest warrant was issued on July 21, 2026, by Presiding Judge Joy Angelica P. Santos, Doctor of the Regional Trial Court Branch 66 in Naga City.

READ: SSS orders 1,200 firms to remit P 335-M workers’ contributions

The case stems from a formal complaint filed by the SSS after the suspect allegedly failed to deposit mandatory employee contributions collected during 2021, which violates Republic Act No. 11199, or the Social Security Act of 2018.

Bail was set at ₱36,000.

READ: 88 Cotabato businesses told to explain non-remittance of SSS premiums

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