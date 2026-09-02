Tagacanao motivated by IBF title opportunity in Kumong Bol-Anon 26

Reymart Tagacanao (right) and his trainer, Edito Villamor | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxing prospect Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao is determined to continue his journey of redemption when he faces a dangerous Chinese foe in “Kumong Bol-Anon 26” on Sept. 12 at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 27-year-old Carcar City native is one of the Filipino protagonists featured in the marquee fight card, which offers three International Boxing Federation (IBF) regional titles, with the main event featuring an IBF world title eliminator between Filipino Regie Suganob and former world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga of South Africa.

Tagacanao will battle Chunlin Kuang of China for the vacant IBF Asia super flyweight title in a scheduled 10-round bout.

The four-bout card is presented by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

Reymart Tagacanao’s title shot

For Tagacanao, the title opportunity provides extra motivation as he looks to reclaim the glory he once enjoyed after winning a WBA regional title several years ago.

“Dako kaayo akong excitement ug motivation ani nga fight kay title fight man ni. Para nako, opportunity ni nga ipakita ang akong kaya ug makakuha og mas dako nga achievement sa akong boxing career,” Tagacanao said.

(This is huge excitement for me since it is a title fight. This is an opportunity for me to show what I can do and achieve more in my boxing career.)

“Excited ko, pero adunay pressure kay mao pud na ang makapadasig nako nga mas maningkamot,” he added.

(I am excited, but there is pressure. Still, that is the thing that’s pushing me to try harder.)

READ: Loon to host opening salvo of ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 26’

Set on continuing streak

Tagacanao is coming off a difficult lesson from his first and only career defeat, which came in 2025 during his first fight abroad against Japanese Ayumu Sano in Kyrgyzstan. He lost by unanimous decision.

Rather than allowing the setback to derail his career, Tagacanao bounced back with consecutive victories this year over fellow Filipinos Anthony Gilbuela and Jessie Bell Goltiano.

Those wins helped restore his confidence and put him back on the winning track.

Now, he faces another stern test against Kuang, a Chinese fighter known for his toughness and aggressive style. Tagacanao said his first defeat taught him not to become complacent.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon 26 main card unveiled – Cebu Daily News

“Ang akong unang kapildihan nahimong dakong leksyon para nako. Nakat-on ko nga dili gyud dapat mag-relax ug kinahanglan pirmi ko mag-andam ug mag-focus sa training,” he said.

(My first defeat taught me a lesson. I learned that I should not relax and that I always need to prepare and focus on my training.)

“Imbis nga ma-discourage, gihimo nako siyang motivation para mas molig-on pa ug mas maayo akong performance sa sunod nga mga fight,” he added.

(Instead of letting it discourage me, I turned it into a motivation so that I could further improve my performance in my next fights.)

Tagacanao said he respects Kuang but is confident that he has prepared well for the challenge.

“Respeto gyud nako akong kontra kay kabalo ko nga lig-on siya ug dili basta-basta. Pero sa boxing, pareho ra mi nga nangandam ug pareho mi nga gusto modaog,” he said.

(I respect my opponent because I know that he is tough and it won’t be an easy fight. In boxing, both fighters are prepared and want to win.)

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon 26: Nontshinga, team to arrive in Bohol on Sept. 6 for rematch with Suganob

“Handa ko makig-away ug ihatag nako akong best para makadaog ug makuha nako ang IBF Asia title belt,” he added.

(I am prepared to fight and give my best so that I can get the IBF Asia title belt.)

Tagacanao is now in the final stages of his training camp at the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable in Tagbilaran City, where he is focusing on conditioning while sharpening his speed and power ahead of the title fight.

He carries a 13–1 record with 11 knockouts.

Standing in his way is Kuang, who owns a 5–1–2 record and has already fought in South Korea and Japan. Tagacanao will be his first Filipino opponent.

READ: Manny Pacquiao thrills Filipino fans at Illinois meet-and-greet

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