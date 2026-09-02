‘Kumbati sa Kapitolyo’ aims to discover Cebu’s next boxing talents

CPSC officials pose for a group photo during the presser of the “Kumbati sa Kapitolyo.” | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a bid to revive Cebu’s once-thriving boxing scene and tap into its deep pool of young talent, the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) will stage its first-ever boxing event, the “Kumbati sa Kapitolyo,” on Friday, September 4.

What makes the event unique is its venue. The boxing matches will be held right in front of the Cebu Provincial Capitol, offering Cebuano boxing fans a rare spectacle in one of the province’s most iconic landmarks.

According to CPSC officials, the last boxing event held in front of the Capitol was in 2017, when ALA Promotions staged an amateur fight card as part of the promotion for one of its bigger professional boxing events.

The September 4 card was formally launched during a press conference on Wednesday at the Capitol, led by CPSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano, commissioners Paul Jake Castillo and Mark Leo Chang, technical working group head Wilbert Gacrama, and executive director Engr. Rodrigo Tanza Jr.

Dejano tapped Castillo as the CPSC’s project proponent for boxing because of his deep roots in the sport. Castillo is part of Omega Boxing Gym, which is also partnering with the CPSC in staging the event.

“This event was conceptualized by Governor Pam Baricuatro because she wanted us to identify boxing talents from the province. Medyo na-overshadow ang boxing diri sa Cebu (Boxing in Cebu has been overshadowed) [by] other sports. We don’t have notable world champions from Cebu right now,” Dejano said.

“So the governor said maybe we can revive boxing with our youth in the province because boxing is also one of the sports that is medal-rich.”

‘Kumbati sa Kapitolyo’

For Castillo, however, “Kumbati sa Kapitolyo” is not simply about reviving Cebu’s boxing tradition. More importantly, it is an opportunity to identify young fighters who could eventually represent Cebu Province in major national competitions such as Batang Pinoy.

“Definitely, what you can expect from the event is exciting amateur fights. ABAP gave us boxers aged eight to 15, and we’re very excited to showcase them,” Castillo said.

“We were given short notice to organize this, but we also want to promote the boxers who want to compete in Batang Pinoy.”

READ: Talent identification among focus of CPSC

Castillo, whose family has deep ties to boxing, said he was particularly excited to spearhead the project after being appointed as a private-sector sports commissioner.

“When I accepted this position as a private-sector sports commissioner, I was excited because I’m into sports. Boxing runs deep in our family because my dad established Omega Boxing Gym in 1984. Imagine how many years that has been,” Castillo said.

“So I’m excited to do this project and showcase our boxers.”

25 amateur, 6 professional bouts

The fight card will feature a total of 25 amateur bouts and six professional fights, allowing young and emerging boxers to gain valuable experience inside the ring.

The amateur division will feature fighters aged eight to 15, matching the age range for Batang Pinoy. The event will also serve as a scouting opportunity for boxers hoping to make the Cebu Province team for the national youth games scheduled in December in Bacolod City.

According to matchmaker Edcel Tonacao, boxers from Naga, Asturias, Daanbantayan, Toledo, Bantayan Island, Mandaue, Santander, Balamban, Carcar, Cebu City, Cordova, and Argao are set to showcase their skills.

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Castillo believes events such as “Kumbati sa Kapitolyo” are essential in developing the next generation of champions.

“An event like this would be a good base to scout talents. In order for you to produce world champions, you need events like this,” Castillo said. “Not only in boxing but in other sports. In an event like this, you can always find talents.”

With 25 amateur bouts featuring some of Cebu’s youngest fighters, the CPSC hopes Friday’s event will become more than just a unique boxing spectacle in front of the Capitol. It could also mark the beginning of a new pipeline for Cebuano boxing talents.

The event is free to the public, with the first bout scheduled at 2 p.m.

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