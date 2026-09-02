Rabaya eyes bigger things for Junior Wildcats in CESAFI Season 26

CIT-U Junior Wildcats players and coaching staff pose for a group photo. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Axel Rabaya believes the best is yet to come for the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats.

After guiding the team to a breakthrough third-place finish in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) high school basketball tournament last season, Rabaya is looking forward to seeing what his young squad can accomplish in Season 26.

The Junior Wildcats captured the attention of the CESAFI basketball community last season with their remarkable Cinderella run.

Once considered among the cellar-dwellers of the high school division in previous seasons, CIT-U transformed into one of the tournament’s biggest surprises under Rabaya, battling its way to a podium finish.

This season, the Junior Wildcats return with the same grit and determination, but with added experience and new firepower.

“Hopefully mas maayo ang dagan ug hopefully maka achieve mi ug mas higher nga place compared sa last year. Mao gyud among giampo ug gipangandaman,” Rabaya told CDN Digital.

(Hopefully, things will go better this season, and hopefully we can achieve a higher finish compared to last year. That’s really what we’re praying and preparing for.)

A big part of CIT-U’s success last season was its strong core, which remains largely intact heading into the new campaign.

Geoffe Partosa, Jerome Enderez, Ivan Geraldez, Vince Zamora and Theo Santiago are among the key players returning for the Junior Wildcats. The team has also added one of the top 15-under players last season, Skerl Miez Basilisco of the UV Baby Lancers.

They will also welcome several players from CIT-U’s championship-winning 15-under team, who are now eligible to compete in the high school division. Rabaya and his coaching staff also identified additional talent through the team’s various preseason tournaments.

The new-look Junior Wildcats have already given fans a glimpse of what they can do.

CIT-U successfully defended its title in the 2026 Emil’s Fiesta Cup Pre-Season Invitational last July, beating the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters, 68-62, in the championship game.

Partosa capped the tournament with the Most Valuable Player award.

The preseason championship provided the Junior Wildcats with valuable momentum heading into CESAFI Season 26, but Rabaya remains grounded about the challenges ahead.

He has seen firsthand how much the competition has improved, particularly with more teams joining the high school division and the longer season providing more opportunities for every squad to compete.

“Karon nga season, No. 1 daghan na ug teams, longer season na. Unya nakita nako karon gikan sa pre-season leagues, tanan schools, dili lang mo participate sa mga tournaments, all of the teams are really competing, mao akong nakita. Mao na ang mga challenges nga among kinahanglan i-overcome karon nga season,” said Rabaya.

(First of all, there are now more teams this season, and the season is longer. From what I’ve seen in the preseason leagues, all the schools are not just participating in the tournaments – they’re really competing. That’s what I’ve noticed. Those are the challenges that we need to overcome this season.)

For the Junior Wildcats, however, the tougher competition is also an opportunity to grow.

With their returning veterans, newly promoted 15-under champions and promising recruits coming together, CIT-U hopes to carry its preseason momentum into the biggest stage of the Cebu basketball season.

“Hopefully maka gain mi sa momentum namo sa mga pre-season tournaments among giduwaan. Ampo namo nga mas taas among ma achieve karon nga season,” Rabaya added.

(Hopefully, we can build on the momentum we gained from the preseason tournament we played in. We’re praying that we can achieve a higher finish this season.)

The Junior Wildcats were originally scheduled to open their CESAFI Season 26 campaign against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Cebu Coliseum.

However, the game was postponed after CESAFI canceled Thursday’s scheduled games because of unhealthy air quality, in accordance with a memorandum issued by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

The postponement gives CIT-U a little more time to prepare for its much-awaited campaign.

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