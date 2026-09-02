Paknaan residents protest alleged blocking of housing materials

Some residents of Zone Ahos, Brgy. Paknaan, Mandaue City, protest over the alleged blocking of housing materials. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Several residents of Zone Ahos in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, have complained about the alleged blocking of housing materials from entering the area, which is being claimed as privately owned property.

Residents said the restriction has disrupted their efforts to repair their homes, with some deliveries of lumber and other construction materials allegedly being stopped by security personnel stationed in the area.

Resident Pepello Pogado said he recently brought lumber to the area to repair his house but was allegedly prevented from bringing the materials inside.

Pogado said he has been living in the area since 2005 and only intended to repair the wooden house he has been occupying.

“Dili nila ipasulod (materials) kay ila kuno ning yuta, dili kuno patukuran og balay dira. Naa naman koy balay dira,” said Pogado.

(They won’t allow the materials to be brought in because they claim the land is theirs and that no houses are supposed to be built there. I already have a house there.)

Another resident, Rolito Cañete, said several deliveries of their housing materials were also allegedly blocked, forcing them to return the materials and incur additional expenses.

Cañete said residents had previously paid for the land but eventually stopped making payments after the property was reportedly claimed by the Mandaue City government.

Meanwhile, Ryan Chong, a representative of the private individual claiming ownership of the property, said their security personnel were instructed to monitor the area and prevent what they consider to be unauthorized occupation.

“Dugay nami dinhi 2016… Wala mi nangharass, nagpugong lang mi sa mga tawo nga mag-squatter,” said Chong.

(We have been here since 2016. We have not harassed anyone; we are only preventing people from squatting.)

Chong denied that the security personnel were harassing residents, saying they were only carrying out instructions to secure the property.

Ramilito Inopiquez, executive assistant of the Mandaue City Housing and Urban Development Office, said the residents had been seeking assistance over the issue for nearly three months.

Inopiquez maintained that the property is owned by the Mandaue City government, citing documents showing the city’s ownership of the land.

Inopiquez also acknowledged the existence of a previous lease involving the Mandaue City government and the private claimant. However, he said the city had taken action concerning the claimant’s tax declaration during the previous administration.

According to Inopiquez, the tax declaration was subsequently canceled, which he said removed the basis of the claimant’s claim over the property.

He said that if the private individual continues to claim ownership of the property, the claim should be supported by proper documents and settled through the appropriate legal process.

Inopiquez also questioned the documentation of the security personnel assigned to the area, saying private security guards should have proper identification, licenses, mission orders, and other documents authorizing them to perform security duties at the site.

The city government said it would continue to monitor the situation to prevent further tension between the residents and the parties claiming control over the property.

“Ayaw babagi kay kana’ng yutaa, yuta man na sa gobyerno. Para nila (private) ang mosulod magdala materyales mananghid sa ila’ng opisina. Sa amo nadunggan, nga ilaha (private indibidwal) gihapon pabayron ang mga tawo nagpuyo diha, wala naman modata tungod lage kwestyonable ang claim,” said Inopiquez.

There should be no issue because that land belongs to the government. According to the private party, those entering the property to bring materials should first ask permission from their office. From what we have heard, the private individual was still collecting payments from the people living there, but they have stopped paying because the claim is questionable.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP