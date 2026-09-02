Cebu City student probed for online kill threat against classmate

Photo courtesy of Mabolo Police Station

Cebu City, Philippines — A high school student is undergoing social welfare intervention after allegedly issuing a threat to stab and shoot a classmate via online messages on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1

The minor, a student at a school in Barangay Busay, was identified by operatives of the Mabolo Police Station 4 following a request for assistance from school administrators around 10 a.m.

READ: Student tagged in Facebook shooting threats vs Bohol schools

Police reports revealed that the suspect sent a private message to the victim containing violent threats accompanied by a photograph of a handgun.

Subsequent investigation by the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD), led by Police Patrolman Janine Tubog and in coordination with Barangay Busay’s Gender and Development (GAD) focal person, traced the digital trail directly to the minor.

Student admits anger caused kill threat

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, Deputy City Director for Administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), confirmed that the student admitted sending the threatening messages out of anger toward the victim.

However, the minor denied owning an actual firearm, claiming the image attached to the message was downloaded from the internet.

Following standard protective protocols under child welfare guidelines, authorities turned over the student to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for formal assessment and intervention under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare System.

READ: Boy, 13, former student, tagged in Inayawan school shooting threat

CCPO officials reminded the public, particularly the youth, that sending violent threats, even digitally or using fake weapon images, carries severe legal consequences.

“We appeal to our youth to avoid making threats. Kining pagpanghulga, ilabi na karong panahuna, mo-resulta gyud sa pagpasaka og seryoso nga kaso. (Issuing threats, especially at this kind of time, will result in serious charges. Even if they are minors, they will still undergo legal processes,” Oriol warned.

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