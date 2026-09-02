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Online threat vs Lahug school probed; owner claims account was ‘hacked’

Cebu City, Philippines — Authorities from the Mabolo Police Station 4 launched an investigation on Wednesday, September 2, following an online security threat targeting a school in Barangay Lahug.

The investigation stemmed from a Facebook post that allegedly threatened the lives of students at the campus.

Responding to the post, police personnel led by Deputy Station Commander Police Major Jerric Allan M. Arellano, under the supervision of Station Commander Police Major Thom Ed L. Taghoy II, were deployed to the school around 12:56 PM to verify the situation and conduct initial inquiries.

READ: Online threat forces blended learning at Tacloban school

Account posting school threat was ‘hacked‘

Following the online backlash, the owner of the Facebook account publicly denied responsibility, claiming that his profile had been hacked or compromised by an unknown party.

Despite the denial, Mabolo Police confirmed they are continuing investigative protocols to verify the post’s source and determine whether the account was indeed compromised.

READ: Man nabbed for online threat to stage a school shooting in Cebu City

Police units are coordinating closely with the school administrators to ensure security measures are maintained across the campus.

Law enforcement authorities issued an advisory urging the public to remain calm, refrain from sharing unverified social media posts, and immediately report online threats to the proper authorities.

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