Strait of Hormuz security incident: 2 Filipino seafarers dead

File photo of Strait of Hormuz in Iran where two Filipino seafarers were reported killed. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

MANILA, Philippines — After a security incident in the Strait of Hormuz, two Filipino seafarers have died. The deaths were confirmed by a Saudi Arabian shipping company on Wednesday.

Its crude oil vessel SIDR was caught up in a security incident prior to traversing the Strait of Hormuz on Aug. 31, at 11:40 a.m. (Philippine time), said Bahri, the shipping company.

“It is with profound sadness that Bahri confirms the loss of two of its Filipino seafarers as a result of the incident,” the company said in a statement.

READ: Iran issues demands for reopening of Strait of Hormuz

In a press briefing on Wednesday evening, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac corroborated the statement of Bahri.

“There was an attack on a ship, its name is SIDR… It was hit by still unknown projectiles that hit the ship as it was about to cross the Strait of Hormuz,” Cacdac detailed.

READ: Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data

Cacdac said the ship had 16 Filipino seafarers aboard when a fire broke out after projectiles hit.

“The brave crew was able to contain it. However, two people were killed,” he added.

The ship has since been grounded off the coast of Oman where the Filipino seafarers, including the deceased, were disembarked.

Cacdac noted that the 14 other seafarers were unharmed, and the DMW is arranging for the repatriation of all Filipino seafarers.

READ: Trump floats renaming Strait of Hormuz as ‘Trump Strait’

Both the DMW and Bahri has vowed support to the families and the colleagues affected by the incident, and coordination with authorities.

In addition, Cacdac reminded that the Strait of Hormuz is under red alert, indicating a high-risk zone, urging that vessels not to travel through the body of water.

The strait situated between the Middle Eastern countries has been subjected to airstrikes as tensions continue between Iran and the United States of America joined by Israel. /mr /das

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP