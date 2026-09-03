Cebu to preserve languages, rituals through cultural records

Beautiful carrozas light up as the sun sets on Halad sa Pagtuo day at the Cebu City Sports Center. CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu’s cities and municipalities will be required to document languages, rituals, traditional skills, and other cultural practices under a newly approved provincial heritage ordinance.

The Cebu Provincial Cultural Heritage Ordinance of 2026 requires all component local government units (LGUs) to conduct comprehensive cultural mapping within their jurisdictions.

The ordinance, authored by Board Member Paz A. Rozgoni, was approved on third and final reading during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s regular session on August 24.

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Documenting living heritage

The ordinance defines cultural mapping as the systematic identification, recording, and documentation of cultural resources, including people, places, practices, material products, and narratives.

“To ensure the comprehensive documentation of the province’s living heritage, component LGUs shall specifically identify and map the learned processes, knowledge, and skills developed by their local communities,” the ordinance states.

A major part of the mapping will focus on intangible cultural heritage.

These include oral traditions, languages and expressions, performing arts, social practices, rituals and festive events, knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe, traditional craftsmanship, and customary systems for justice and child welfare.

LGUs must also document traditional and contemporary arts and crafts, including the methods used and the makers and practitioners who keep them alive.

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They are likewise required to sustain natural sources of raw materials needed for these crafts and promote them as viable sources of community income.

Cultural mapping will be treated as a “dynamic and continuous local government function,” requiring cities and municipalities to review and update their mapping outputs at least once a year.

Building a provincial record

Completed cultural mapping results must be submitted directly by cities and municipalities to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the National Archives of the Philippines for national registration and safekeeping.

LGUs must also furnish the provincial commission with digital copies for integration into the Cebu Provincial Heritage Repository.

The repository will serve as the province’s central digital database of records and information on significant tangible and intangible cultural properties.

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It will be digitally accessible to the public, although culturally sensitive information involving indigenous properties and unprotected archaeological sites may be protected under guidelines issued by the provincial commission.

Moreover, cities and municipalities must maintain and annually update their Local Cultural Inventories.

LGUs must furnish the provincial commission with digital copies of their updated inventories for consolidation into a provincial database.

The provincial commission will then submit a standardized digital copy of the consolidated inventory to the NCCA annually.

LGUs lead mapping

The ordinance follows Republic Act No. 11961, which strengthened the National Cultural Heritage Act and requires local governments to conduct comprehensive cultural mapping.

Each city and municipality must designate a lead office, preferably its Local Planning and Development Office, to conduct cultural mapping within its jurisdiction.

The Local Culture and Arts Council will oversee the work, while LGUs without such councils will be required to establish them.

The provincial commission will provide technical assistance and ensure that local mapping methods follow standards set by the NCCA.

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