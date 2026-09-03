Tropical Storm Pilandok accelerates as it heads outside PAR

Track of Tropical Storm Pilandok (PAGASA image)

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Pilandok (international name Krovanh) slightly accelerated and is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the weather bureau said Thursday.

Pilandok was located 1,030 km. east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as of 4 a.m., moving northwest at 20 km per hour.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

READ: TD Pilandok gains strength, may leave PAR Wednesday

No wind signal is hoisted on any part of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

However, the southwest monsoon or habagat will cause strong to gale-force gusts across most of Luzon and Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said habagat will also cause heavy rainfall over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro. (PNA)

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