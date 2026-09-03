DOH-7: Limit outdoor exposure as Metro Cebu air further deteriorates

A view of Metro Cebu on Wednesday, September 2, as haze continues to blanket parts of the area amid deteriorating air quality. | Screengrabbed from Joel Garganera FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) urged the public to limit outdoor activities and prolonged exposure outside as worsening air quality continues to affect Metro Cebu.

The advisory comes as the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) recorded “acutely unhealthy” air quality levels in its monitoring station in Talisay City on Thursday, September 3.

In a social media post, DOH-7 said fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, can enter the lungs when inhaled and may cause coughing, difficulty breathing, and irritation of the eyes and throat.

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

The agency advised the public — particularly those more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution — to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and wear a proper N95 or KN95 mask when going outside is unavoidable.

READ: Haze: What health risks does it pose?

If N95 or KN95 mask is unavailable

If an N95 mask is unavailable, DOH-7 said people who need to go outside may use a wet handkerchief or piece of clothing, or practice double-masking as alternatives.

However, the agency emphasized that N95 masks provide better protection against fine particles and advised the public to remain indoors whenever possible while the haze persists.

DOH-7 also advised residents to keep indoor spaces clean and ensure adequate air circulation.

READ: Mask up: How to protect yourself as Cebu’s air quality turns ‘very unhealthy’

Those who feel unwell should avoid going outside and seek medical attention if they experience severe coughing, difficulty breathing, or other concerning symptoms.

For emergencies, the public may call the DOH Central Visayas Emergency Healthline at #0711 or proceed to the nearest health facility.

Health facilities prepared

DOH-7 assured the public that health facilities across the region have measures in place should the haze contribute to an increase in patients experiencing breathing difficulties.

In a message to the media, DOH-7 Local Health Support Division head Dr. Van Philip Baton said the agency is already monitors respiratory infections through an existing surveillance system covering hospitals and health facilities across the region.

READ: DOH: Haze in Cebu may trigger irritation, worsen respiratory illnesses

Baton said respiratory illnesses are already among the common causes of hospital admissions, particularly pneumonia among very young children and older adults, regardless of the haze.

However, he added health facilities may see an increase in asthma cases, which could be reported at rural health units and private clinics.

Baton noted that asthma cases generally do not require emergency room admission unless the attack is severe.

He reminded people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to seek medical consultation promptly if they develop a cough so their condition can be managed early.

Air quality in Metro Cebu worsens

The worsening conditions are reflected in recent readings from EMB-7’s real-time monitoring station in Talisay City, which has been monitoring smoke and fine particles carried into the country from forest fires in Indonesia.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the station recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 241, classified as “acutely unhealthy.”

An AQI above 100 indicates that air pollution may pose health risks, with higher readings signaling greater risks and impacts on a wider portion of the population.

READ: Cebu City suspends face-to-face classes amid ‘very unhealthy’ air quality

EMB-7 has linked the haze to smoke and fine particles from forest fires in Indonesia that are being carried toward the Philippines by prevailing habagat winds.

There is no definite timeline for when the haze will clear, as its duration depends on conditions in Indonesia and weather patterns that influence the movement of pollutants.

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