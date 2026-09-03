Cebu City clamps down on small-town lottery, e-sabong

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 03,2026 - 10:45 AM

CDN FILE PHOTO. A small-town lottery in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered local police to intensify the crackdown on illegal and unauthorized gambling across the city.

He directed officers to scrutinize operations ranging from small-town lottery games and e-sabong to cockfighting.

During a recent briefing with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Archival ordered its 13 police stations to pay particular attention to gambling activities and verify whether operators hold the permits, licenses, and other authorizations required by law.

“I am directing your office to give particular attention to gambling activities in Cebu City, including but not limited to STL (small-town lottery), Lotte, e-Sabong, cockfighting, and other similar activities,” Archival said.

READ: Arcilla seeks legal review of fiesta cockfights

He specifically ordered police to check cockfighting activities against City Ordinance No. 1447, as amended by City Ordinance No. 2806.

The ordinance covers requirements involving cockpit licensing, authorized activities, cockfighting officials, and site and distance restrictions.

The intensified enforcement also comes after a recent incident involving a traditional cockfighting activity during a barangay fiesta, where police reportedly arrested around 50 people for alleged illegal gambling despite claims that organizers had secured a city permit.

READ: Rep. Garcia files bill seeking ban on online gambling ads, promotions

Councilor Alvin Arcilla subsequently proposed a resolution asking the City Council’s Committee on Laws to review whether existing laws allow, regulate, or authorize the traditional game fowl activities during barangay fiestas.

The measure also seeks clearer guidelines for barangays, fiesta organizers, and government agencies to prevent similar incidents.

The issue centers on the legal effect of a city permit. According to the resolution, the organizer reportedly secured a permit before the activity, creating uncertainty about whether the city can legally authorize fiesta cockfights under existing national gambling laws.

READ: Negros Oriental illegal gambling crackdown: 6 arrested, 7 cops relieved

The resolution said the incident created uncertainty among barangays, fiesta organizers, and the public over whether traditional game fowl activities could lawfully proceed and, if so, under what conditions.

The councilor wants the Committee on Laws to determine whether Cebu City has the authority to regulate such activities or whether any changes require action from Congress.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP