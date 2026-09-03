Enforce seafarers’ right to refuse Hormuz voyages – Tulfo

In this picture obtained from Iran’s ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices tumbled after Trump and his Iranian counterpart separately signed their accord to end the Middle East war, with the Strait of Hormuz to reopen but two months of negotiations lying ahead. (Photo by AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Raffy Tulfo said Thursday that Filipino seafarers must be allowed to refuse voyages through the Strait of Hormuz without losing their benefits, following an attack that killed two Filipino crew members of a Saudi-flagged oil tanker.

Tulfo, chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, said the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) must ensure that manning agencies and shipping companies comply with existing safeguards for seafarers deployed to dangerous maritime routes.

“Dapat tiyakin ng DMW na iginagalang at naipatutupad ng mga manning agencies at shipping companies ang karapatan ng mga seafarers na tumangging maglayag o ang kanilang ‘Right to Refuse Sailing’ sa mga high-risk area gaya ng Strait of Hormuz (The DMW must ensure that manning agencies and shipping companies respect and enforce seafarers’ ‘Right to Refuse Sailing’ in high-risk areas such as the Strait of Hormuz),” he said in a statement.

READ: Strait of Hormuz security incident: 2 Filipino seafarers dead

The DMW confirmed that two of the 16 Filipino seafarers aboard the M/V Sidr were killed after the vessel was struck by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz late Monday. Fourteen other Filipino crew members were unharmed.

Shipping reports said the Sidr was one of two supertankers carrying Saudi crude that were struck by unidentified projectiles within minutes of each other near Khasab, Oman.

The remains of the two fatalities have been brought to Oman, while the 14 survivors were also being assisted there as the government arranges their repatriation.

READ: Another tanker attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Tulfo said his office is coordinating with the DMW to ensure the survivors are brought home as soon as possible and that assistance and benefits due to them and the families of the fatalities are provided.

He said the attack also underscored the need to enforce safeguards that the DMW had already imposed amid the conflict in the Middle East.

In a March 1 advisory, the DMW directed licensed manning agencies, shipowners, and principals to strictly observe a seafarer’s right to refuse sailing, seek rerouting, or decline deployment to high-risk areas without prejudice.

The same advisory told shipowners and operators to avoid sending vessels carrying Filipino seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz and other high-risk maritime chokepoints unless absolutely necessary and supported by a comprehensive security risk assessment.

Tulfo said shipping companies must also ensure that Filipino crew members understand the risks before agreeing to sail through dangerous waters.

READ: Strait of Hormuz: Why it’s so difficult for the US to fully reopen it

“Kaya dapat siguraduhin din na mayroong informed consent ang mga tripulante ukol dito at maipaliwanag sa kanila ng maigi ang lahat ng security risks bago sumampa sa barko at maglayag (Crew members must also give informed consent and be properly informed of all security risks before boarding the vessel and sailing),” he said.

The Senate Committee on Migrant Workers had previously taken up the safety of Filipino seafarers following attacks and hijackings in the Red Sea, Persian Gulf, and Strait of Hormuz.

In May, the DMW told Tulfo’s committee that nearly 1,000 Filipino seafarers had already exercised their right to refuse sailing and that their decisions had been honored. The hearing followed a drone attack near the Strait of Hormuz that injured seven Filipino seafarers aboard the M/V San Antonio.

Tulfo said the DMW had also committed to require manning agencies and shipowners to comply with security assessment protocols, reporting requirements, and other safeguards before sending Filipino-crewed vessels into high-risk areas.

He said his Senate office remains open to assisting the families of the seafarers affected by the latest attack. (PNA)

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