Elderly American, wife shot dead in Dumaguete home invasion

Husband and wife were found dead early Wednesday morning in an apparent home invasion in Dumaguete City. | Contributed photo

Cebu City, Philippines — A 72-year-old American citizen and his 71-year-old Filipino wife were found dead after an apparent home invasion in Barangay Bajumpandan, Dumaguete City, early Wednesday morning, September 2, 2026.

Negros Oriental police identified the victims as Mark Duell and Elsie Duell and activated Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) “DUELL” following the fatal robbery.

Dumaguete home invasion

The couple, who had been married for 10 years and split their time traveling in and out of the country, were discovered inside their residence after local emergency services received a distress call around 6:08 a.m.

Police Captain Stephen Polinar, public information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOrPPO), stated that the Dumaguete City Police Station responded immediately after receiving the report via a 911 call placed by relatives of the victims.

According to initial statements from the couple’s 53-year-old house helper, two armed men wearing bonnets broke into the residential compound around 4:00 a.m.

READ: Special task group probes fatal shooting of American marine scientist in Negros Oriental

The intruders reportedly entered the helper’s quarters first, holding her at gunpoint and tying her up before proceeding into the main living quarters.

Upon entering the main house, responding officers found the body of Elsie Duell in the kitchen area while Mark Duell’s body was found in the living room.

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities are awaiting final post-mortem and autopsy results to confirm the exact number and caliber of rounds fired.

Robbery as motive

Investigators are treating robbery as a key motive after discovering that approximately ₱60,000 ($1,000) in cash, electronic devices, personal belongings, and identification documents were missing from the home.

Because the property lacked CCTV cameras, police units are currently executing a video backtracking operation, reviewing security footage from adjacent properties and surrounding roadways to trace the suspects’ entry and getaway routes.

READ: Police say lawyer shot in Dumaguete received death threats

Two persons of interest

Dumaguete City Police Chief Lt. Col. Don Richmond Conag confirmed that law enforcement has already identified two persons of interest in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, the house helper remains in police custody as the sole primary witness and has undergone medico-legal examination to document her injuries and corroborate her statements.

SITG “DUELL” continues follow-up operations to establish the full sequence of events, verify all leads, and identify the perpetrators responsible for the double homicide.

READ: Businesswoman killed by gunmen in home invasion

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