Cebu City waste crisis: Still ‘no long-term solution,’ say councilors

A dump truck of Barangay Tisa filled with refuse. CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City still has no concrete long-term solutions for disposing of the 700 to 1,000 tons of garbage it generates daily, according to local councilors on Thursday.

Councilor Harry Eran said the city remained “overdue” in finding a permanent answer to its mounting waste problem.

“Cebu City’s 700 to 1,000 tons tapos wala ta’y facility, wala ta’y long-term solution for that. Lisod kaayo,” Eran said. (Cebu City generates 700 to 1,000 tons, yet we have no facility and no long-term solution. It is very difficult.)

This follows an inspection by Cebu City councilors of the Binaliw landfill on September 2, where they inspected the facility after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) fully lifted its cease-and-desist order.

READ: Cebu City garbage crisis: Tomas ask for 30 days to resolve issue

Still Aloguinsan

The city government is weighing the facility’s safety as it plans to resume dumping waste there. Currently, Cebu City is using the former Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) site as a waste transfer station while hauling its garbage to Aloguinsan.

Eran said councilors had raised the isse wth Mayor Nestor Archival and reminded him during his State of the City Address (SOCA) that the city needed to pursue options beyond waste segregation.

Among the proposals under consideration is pyrolysis, a waste-management technology originally put forward by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

But Eran said the council had yet to see a concrete proposal on the table that would allow lawmakers to determine how the technology would work, where the facility would go, and whether it could address the city’s waste volume.

The question of location remains particularly difficult, he said, as the city has struggled to identify space for waste facilities.

Eran said the city government continued to discuss pyrolysis. However, councilors still needed answers on where such a facility could operate and how it would fit into the city’s overall solid waste management program.

“It’s really a challenge,” Eran said. “We need to talk, talk, and talk, and hopefully, maka-come up og usa ka unified na direction to address our solid waste concern.” (We need to keep discussing this and hopefully arrive at a unified direction to address our solid waste concern.)

Garganera’s critique

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the City Council’s committee on environment, said the crisis reflected years of neglect in the city’s waste management.

READ: ₱130M debt complicates Binaliw reopening, Cebu City garbage costs mounts

“Solid waste management has never been a priority of this administration,” Garganera said.

He pointed to the history of the Inayawan Sanitary landfill, which had a projected seven-year lifespan but continued operating beyond its intended capacity.

Garganera said Cebu City had already explored other options, including waste-to-energy projects, but had failed to establish a durable system before the Binaliw disaster.

“Had it [Inayawan landfill] closed, just to open another dumpsite in Binaliw that cost 36 lives. That will be very unfair,” he said. “For me, this is a decade of neglect.”

Osmeña’s Mabolo proposal

Earlier, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña asked the City Council for 30 to 60 days to develop a long-term plan as the city continued hauling garbage to Aloguisan. The current arrangement has placed a heavy financial burden on the city.

Osmeña has proposed using a P30-million LandBank loan to build a materials recovery facility in Barangay Mabolo, which he said would allow the city to process waste locally and reduce its dependence on landfills.

The proposed one-story facility would use two waste-processing machines and related systems. The city plans to operate the facility itself, with Osmeña saying it could eliminate a tipping fee.

“We are looking at a tipping fee of zero. We will operate it ourselves,” Osmeña said.

However, Garganera said Thursday that the council’s role now involves pushing the administration to consider multiple strategies instead of relying on a single facility to absorb all the city’s waste.

He also called for the city to adopt appropriate waste-processing technology.

“I don’t care what kind of technology as long as it is a technology that can address the problem,” Garganera said. “We can only do so much. At the end of the day, it is the mayor who decides.”

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