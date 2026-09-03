Metro Cebu air quality remains ‘acutely unhealthy’ on Sept. 3

A view of Metro Cebu early Thursday morning, September 3. | Screengrabbed from Joel Capili Garganera FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Air quality in Metro Cebu further deteriorated on Thursday, September 3, with the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 252, keeping the area in the “acutely unhealthy” category.

The reading was recorded at the Metro Cebu Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Talisay City at around 11 a.m., following an earlier AQI of 241 at 4 a.m. Thursday.

The latest reading continued the upward trend in Metro Cebu’s AQI readings, from 117 on Monday, 172 at noon Tuesday, 203 at 6 a.m. Wednesday, 208 at 11 a.m. Wednesday, 241 at 4 a.m. Thursday, and 252 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

EMB-7’s monitoring also recorded an AQI of 227 at its station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, as of 11 a.m. Thursday. This number was likewise classified as “acutely unhealthy.”

Health risks

The worsening air quality has prompted health authorities to urge residents to reduce their outdoor exposure.

EMB-7 advised people to limit outdoor exertion. Its Thursday advisory said people with heart or respiratory diseases, including asthma, should stay indoors and rest as much as possible. Unnecessary trips should also be postponed.

The advisory added that motor vehicle use may be restricted and industrial activities may be curtailed.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) likewise advised the public to limit outdoor activities and avoid prolonged exposure outside while air quality remains poor.

The agency pointed to fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, which can enter the lungs when inhaled and may cause coughing, difficulty breathing, and irritation of the eyes and throat.

DOH-7 particularly urged people who are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and wear a proper N95 or KN95 mask whenever going outside cannot be avoided.

EMB-7 likewise urged Cebu residents to wear proper face masks to help protect against the potential health effects of polluted air.

READ: DOH-7: Limit outdoor exposure as Metro Cebu air further deteriorates

If an N95 mask is unavailable, DOH-7 said people who need to go outside may use a wet handkerchief or piece of clothing, or practice double-masking as alternatives. However, the agency emphasized that N95 masks provide better protection against fine particles.

DOH-7 also advised residents to remain indoors whenever possible while the haze persists, keep indoor spaces clean, and ensure adequate air circulation.

Those who feel unwell were advised to avoid going outside and seek medical attention if they experience severe coughing, difficulty breathing, or other concerning symptoms.

Highest recorded level in Metro Cebu

Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig, senior environmental management specialist of EMB-7, said on Thursday that a similar haze episode from Indonesia in October 2015 also reached the “acutely unhealthy” category but did not reach an AQI level of around 250.

“Katong mga October 2015, same nga haze gihapon gikan sa Indonesia, naka-acutely unhealthy gihapon ta, but dili ingon ani nga muabot sa 250 [AQI],” he said.

Asked whether Metro Cebu had previously recorded an AQI as high as 252, Calupig said it was the first time.

He said Metro Cebu had recorded AQI readings in the 200-plus range before, but 252 was the highest recorded level based on EMB-7’s monitoring.

Calupig said the reading was possibly the highest AQI recorded in Metro Cebu based on the bureau’s monitoring.

READ: Haze: What health risks does it pose?

Haze linked to Indonesian wildfires

EMB-7 continues to link the haze affecting parts of the Visayas and Mindanao to transboundary pollution from wildfires in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Calupig explained that the burning of carbon-based materials such as leaves and trees can produce carbon monoxide when combustion is incomplete.

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

He said prevailing winds moving from the southwest, from the direction of Indonesia, toward the northeast and the Philippines, are contributing to the transport of pollutants into the country, affecting areas in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Classes suspended across Metro Cebu

As Metro Cebu’s air quality remained at the “acutely unhealthy” level Thursday, several local governments suspended classes or implemented early dismissals as a precaution against prolonged exposure to the haze.

Cebu City, Talisay City and Minglanilla announced class suspensions or early dismissals on Sept. 2 and 3 amid the deteriorating air quality.

For now, EMB-7 continues to monitor air quality across the region and urged the public to stay informed through the latest official air quality updates and advisories.

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