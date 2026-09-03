Mandaue road mishap: Doctor injured in three-vehicle mashup

Rescuers assist the doctor trapped inside her crashed vehicle.| Photo courtesy of Norman Mendoza

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A 41-year-old doctor was injured after three vehicles collided along M.C. Briones Street in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, early Thursday morning, September 3.

The incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. near the Maguikay flyover.

Police identified the injured driver as Elisa Marie Navarro Lim, 41, who was driving a Mitsubishi Mirage. The other vehicles involved were a Fuso water-tank truck driven by 45-year-old Rolando Yek Bayarcal and a Toyota Commuter van driven by 37-year-old Joseph Maglasang Tolo of Tapilo.

Initial investigation of the Mandaue City Police Office showed that the Mitsubishi Mirage and Toyota Commuter van were traveling northbound along M.C. Briones Street toward the Maguikay flyover.

The Mitsubishi was ahead of the Toyota, with both vehicles occupying the inner lane.

READ: 19-year-old motorcycle rider killed in road crash in Medellin, Cebu

Reckless imprudence?

Meanwhile, the Fuso water-tank truck was traveling southbound on M.C. Briones Street at the top of the Maguikay flyover.

Upon reaching the area, the Mitsubishi and Fuso truck collided. Following the initial collision, the Fuso truck continued moving forward and struck the Commuter van.

Police are preparing a case for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury and damage to property as they continue to investigate the crash.

READ: Family of female back-rider killed in Cebu crash undecided on charges

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