Cebu City haze: Hospitals placed on heightened alert

Cebu City Medical Center. CDN Digital photo | Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local hospitals here have gone on heightened alert as unhealthy haze persists over parts of Metro Cebu.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has reminded hospitals across the region to prepare equipment and medicines for a possible increase in respiratory cases linked to the haze, while Cebu City has augmented Cebu City Medical Center’s (CCMC) supply of nebulizers and other respiratory medicines.

Dr. Jeanette Pauline Arellana-Cortes said the regional office had issued a circular placing hospitals on heightened alert.

“All hospitals– DOH hospitals, provincial-owned hospitals, and LGU-run hospitals, including our TRCs,” Arellano said, have been reminded to maintain their investory of equipment and medicines for respiratory illnesses related to the haze.

However, health authorities said Thursday that the situation has yet to reach a hospital surge.

READ: DOH-7: Limit outdoor exposure as Metro Cebu air further deteriorates

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7), meanwhile, reported an Air Quality Index of 252 in its Metro Cebu monitoring station as of 11 a.m. Thursday, classified as “acutely unhealthy.”

At this level, the bureau advised people to limit outdoor exertion, while those with heart or respiratory diseases such as asthma should stay indoors and rest as much as possible. It also advised postponing unnecessary trips.

CCMC prepares for possible influx

Councilor Dave Tumulak. chairman of the Cebu City Council committee on health, said he inspected CCMC to assess its readiness for a possible increase in respiratory illnesses caused by the unhealthy air.

Tumulak said CCMC doctors had already met to discuss preparations after city officials alerted the hospital about the need to ready its facilities.

He said the City Health Department had augmented the hospital’s supply of nebulizers and other respiratory medicines.

“Kaganina atong gi-visit and it was found out nga ready na gyud ta,” Tumulak said. (Earlier when we visited, it was found out that we are ready.)

He said CCMC had recorded some minor patient cases related to unhealthy air quality since August 31, but said the situation remained “not alarming.”

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

The city health department chairman also urged residents with mild symptoms to seek care first at barangay health centers rather than immediately going to CCMC.

Barangay health centers can provide services such as nebulation and oxygen support, he said, while payients who develop complications or more serios respiratory symptoms should proceed to a hopital.

“Dili lang modiretso sa hospital karong mga ginagmay ra nga mga hubak, adto lang sa health center,” Tumulak said. (Do not immediately bring those with only minor coughs due to the haze to the hospital; go to the health center instead.)

The approach, he said, could help prevent hospitals from becomng crowded if more residents develop mild respiratory symptoms.

No hospital surge yet

Meanwhile, Dr. Van Philip Baton, DPH-7 local health support division head, said the region would maintain the heightened alert for now and would only escalate its response if hospitals begin recording enough admissions to require their surge capacity.

The next level would involve Code White, which would prepare healthcare personnel for possible recall and allow hospitals to expand their response.

Baton said individual hospitals could request a higher alert level depending on their capacity and the number of patients they receive.

If a hospital becomes overwhelmed by a lack of space or resources, DOH-7 would coordinate with other hospitals to divert patients and manage occupancy across facilities.

“So dar, dili anticipating nga maabot ta ana nga level,” Baton said. (So dar, we are not anticipating that we will reach that level.)

He said health authorities expect most haze-related consultations to remain manageable at rural health units and other primary-care facilities.

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