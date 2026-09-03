2 motorcycles collide at CSCR: 4-year-old child, 4 others slightly hurt

Medical emergency responders and traffic personnel work on helping and gathering information about the crash along the Cebu South Coastal Road at past 8 a.m. today, September 3. | Contributed photo via Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A family outing turned into a nightmare for the grandparents and their 6-month-old and 4-year-old grandchildren when their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle along the Cebu South Coastal Road near the San Isidro Bridge in Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City.

This happened at past 8:00 a.m. today, September 3, 2026.

According to medical emergency responders, the grandparents and the 4-year-old child suffered cuts and bruises.

The 6-month-old child was not hurt in the crash.

The other motorcycle rider, a 41-year-old man was also slightly injured.

READ: 19-year-old motorcycle rider killed in road crash in Medellin, Cebu

All of the victims were rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center where they were treated.

Initial investigation showed that the grandparents and their two grandchildren were riding a motorcycle driven by the grandfather as they headed to a beach resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

According to the grandfather, he attempted to change lanes — from the outer lane to the inner lane along the CSCR — when a motorcycle in the inner lane behind them crashed into them.

The four-year-old passenger suffered cuts on his face while the six-month-old baby, fortunately, was unhurt in the collision.

Both grandparents were slightly injured in the crash.

READ: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked jeepney in Quezon

They were given emergency assistance by a team from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), who stopped when they saw the victims.

Police Master Sergeant Roberto Eribito from the traffic unit of City of Talisay Traffic and Development Authority (CT-TODA) said they impounded the motorcycle, who crashed into the grandparents’ motorcycle because the rider had no driver’s license.

“Nag settle na sila Ma’am ug luwas ra pud ang mga injured kay di man kusog ang impact ganina, pero katu motor sa walay lisensya automatic impound jud to,” said Eribito.

(They already settled and those injured were safe and slightly injured because the impact was not that strong, but the other motorcycle would be automatically impounded because the rider has no license.)

He was referring to the other motorcycle involved in the crash, which was a newly released unit without a license plate.

He also said the grandfather was given a traffic citation because he was driving a motorcycle that was overloaded.

Aside from that, he had minor passengers, which is also a traffic violation.

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