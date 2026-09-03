Cebu to host PVL, Spikers’ Turf 10th season opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will take center stage as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and Spikers’ Turf open their landmark 10th season with a grand launch on October 10 at the newly opened SM Seaside Cebu Arena.

Sports Vision Management Group, Inc. (SVMGI), which runs both leagues, is bringing its season-opening festivities outside Metro Manila, highlighting Cebu’s growing stature as one of the country’s major volleyball hubs.

The Cebu launch will feature a blockbuster triple-header, led by two PVL matches.

Choco Mucho and Capital1 will open the festivities at 1 p.m., while the featured match pits Creamline against Akari at 6 p.m.

READ: PVL in Cebu: Cebuana volleybelles take spotlight in homecoming games

A Spikers’ Turf match will complete the triple-header.

The 10th-season celebration comes as both leagues mark a decade of promoting and developing volleyball in the Philippines.

Sports Vision’s decision to return to Cebu follows the successful staging of PVL on Tour in the province last year at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus Gymnasium.

That event became a homecoming of sorts for several Cebuana players who had the opportunity to play in front of family, friends, and fellow Cebuanos, further highlighting the province’s strong connection to the professional league.

Volleyball talents from Cebu

Cebu has produced several players who have gone on to compete in the PVL, including Choco Mucho stars Sisi Rondina of Compostela and Deanna Wong of Minglanilla, as well as Isa Molde of Catmon.

Other PVL players with Cebuano roots include Galeries Tower’s Dimdim Pacres, Farm Fresh’s Lorene Toring and Pierre Abellana, Nxled’s Krich Macaslang, and PLDT’s Shiela Kiseo.

The Visayas has also supplied talent to the men’s game, including former Cignal standout Edward Ybañez and VNS’ Jayvee Sumagaysay, who have competed in the Spikers’ Turf.

Sports Vision

Sports Vision has also strengthened its presence in the region through grassroots and developmental programs.

Last year, the organization launched the V-League Visayas, a regional collegiate competition featuring six men’s and six women’s teams from Cebu, all affiliated with the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

READ: ‘Grit and grace’ set Cebu athletes apart in PVL

The league expanded to Panay and Negros last July with a tournament in Passi City, Iloilo, giving more players in the Visayas an opportunity to compete and develop their skills.

These initiatives have helped establish Cebu and the wider Visayas as an important pipeline of talent for the country’s top volleyball leagues.

With the region’s rich volleyball tradition and growing fan base, Cebu’s hosting of the PVL and Spikers’ Turf 10th-season launch carries added significance.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP