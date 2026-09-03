Cebu haze: Cesafi reschedules canceled games to Sept. 25

The Cesafi logo | Courtesy of Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament will have to wait a little longer for two of its scheduled matchups after Thursday’s games were canceled and moved to September 25.

The postponed games feature the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Grey Wolves in the high school division, followed by the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors against the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) Fighting Maroons in the collegiate division.

Both games will be played on September 25 at the same times originally scheduled.

The postponement came after face-to-face classes in Cebu City were suspended amid unhealthy air conditions caused by smoke and haze drifting into the province from the forest fires in Indonesia. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau 7 had described the air quality as “very unhealthy.”

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

More preparation time

The break gives the four teams additional time to prepare for what should be an important stretch of the Cesafi Season 26 basketball campaign.

In the collegiate division, USC enters the postponed matchup with momentum after opening its campaign with an impressive 81-68 victory over four-time defending champion University of the Visayas on August 30. The Warriors will be looking to build on that performance when they finally take the floor against UP Cebu.

UP Cebu, meanwhile, will be eager to make its mark in the collegiate race as the Fighting Maroons continue their campaign in a field that includes some of Cebu’s traditional basketball powers.

The CIT-U-DBTC game also carries plenty of intrigue in the high school division, with both programs looking to make progress in a competitive Cesafi field.

Cesafi Season 26 officially opened on August 29 and features 18 participating schools competing across several divisions. The league is scheduled to run until December 15, with basketball among its main sporting competitions.

READ: Metro Cebu air quality remains ‘acutely unhealthy’ as haze from Indonesia persists

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