‘The baby everyone prayed for’: Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada welcome a boy

Lipa, Batangas Vice Mayor Mikee Morada, celebrity Alex Gonzaga, and their newborn boy. | Alex Gonzaga/TikTok

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Alex Gonzaga and her politician husband, Mikee Morada, are now parents, with the couple giving the public its first glimpse of their newborn baby.

The couple took to social media on Wednesday to share the milestone.

“Now there are three of us, with our very own little boy,” Alex wrote.

The announcement quickly drew congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans, including Gladys Reyes, who wrote, “In God’s perfect time! So happy for u Alex and Mikee.”

“Congratulations to you both. Welcome to motherhood,” the singer and actress Vina Morales wrote.

Gonzaga’s sister, Toni Gonzaga, also welcomed her nephew through a short and sweet post captioned, “I’m a tata”

Social media users likewise celebrated the couple’s new chapter, with one commenter writing, “The baby that everyone prayed for, mommy @cathygonzaga.”

The couple announced in May that they were expecting their first child, following three previous heartbreaking losses. Gonzaga revealed they had conceived naturally while preparing for in vitro fertilization.

Gonzaga and Morada started their relationship in 2016 and got engaged in January 2020.

The couple tied the knot in November 2020.

Throughout her pregnancy, Gonzaga shared glimpses of the experience with her followers, including her growing baby bump and preparations for motherhood. ///