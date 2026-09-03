EMB-7: Metro Cebu air quality hits highest level; masks urged

Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig, senior environmental management specialist of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7, during a press conference on Thursday, September 3, to discuss Metro Cebu’s air quality. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu has recorded its highest Air Quality Index (AQI) level based on the monitoring of the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7). The reading reached 252 on Thursday, September 3, and air quality remained in the “Acutely Unhealthy” category as of 4 p.m.

EMB-7’s latest update showed the Metro Cebu station at an AQI of 251 as of 4 p.m., still “Acutely Unhealthy.”

At this level, the bureau said that people should limit outdoor exertion. Those with heart or respiratory diseases such as asthma should stay indoors and rest as much as possible. Unnecessary trips should also be postponed.

Motor vehicle use may be restricted and industrial activities may be curtailed, according to the bureau.

Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig, senior environmental management specialist of EMB-7, said it was the first time Metro Cebu reached an AQI level of 252 based on the bureau’s monitoring.

Highest level recorded

Earlier Thursday, EMB-7’s real-time monitoring recorded an AQI of 241 at 4 a.m. That reached 252 at around 8 a.m., Calupig said.

The bureau’s 11 a.m. update likewise recorded 252 in Metro Cebu. Its monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, registered an AQI of 227. Both were classified as “Acutely Unhealthy.”

Calupig said that EMB-7 had previously recorded AQI readings in the 200-plus range.

“Katong mga October 2015, same nga haze gihapon gikan sa Indonesia, naka-acutely unhealthy gihapon ta, but dili ingon ani nga muabot sa 250 (AQI),” Calupig said.(In October 2015, haze from Indonesia also caused our air quality to hit acutely unhealthy levels. But it was not as high as 250.)

He said that the 252 reading could possibly be the highest AQI recorded historically based on EMB-7’s monitoring.

Calupig said that the 252 AQI reading was for PM2.5, or fine particulate matter.

He explained that particulate matter varies by size. Total suspended particulates (TSP) are larger than PM10, while PM2.5 consists of particles measuring about 2.5 micrometers.

Because PM2.5 particles are smaller and lighter, they can travel long distances. They can also penetrate deeper into the respiratory system, potentially causing difficulty breathing and worsening respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Public urged to mask up

Calupig urged residents to take the elevated pollution levels seriously and avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure.

For people who need to go outside, he recommended N95 or KN95 masks. These are designed to minimize inhalation of fine particulate matter.

Regular surgical masks are more readily available but are not designed to prevent PM2.5 inhalation, Calupig said. If these are the only masks available, he advised double-masking.

The Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7) has also advised the public to limit outdoor activities and prolonged exposure, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions.

Those who develop severe coughing, difficulty breathing or other concerning symptoms are advised to seek medical attention.

Calupig also advised residents who cannot avoid going outside to stay hydrated, as exposure to the polluted air may cause a dry throat.

Indonesian wildfires add to pollution

Calupig said that wildfire activity in Kalimantan and Sumatra, Indonesia, is aggravating pollution in the region.

He explained that wildfires involving carbon-based materials such as leaves and trees can produce carbon monoxide, particularly through incomplete combustion.

Prevailing winds from the southwest, or the habagat, can carry pollutants from Indonesia toward the northeast and into the Philippines, particularly the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Diri gyud gikan atoang carbon monoxide emissions, sa wildfires. Considering the prevailing winds nga gikan southwest (from Indonesia) padung northeast (going to the Philippines), so ang affected na gyud karon is ang Visayas and Mindanao area,” the officer said.

He said that a report from EMB’s Central Office indicated that air quality in parts of Luzon had somewhat improved, but pollutants had already moved toward the Visayas-Mindanao area.

EMB-7 is continuing to monitor air quality in the Visayas and Mindanao as other areas have also recorded unhealthy levels.

The wildfire emissions are adding to pollution from local sources, including vehicular and industrial emissions, Calupig said.

He also urged residents to refrain from open burning or “daob,” which contributes to air pollution.

No definite timeline for improvement

Calupig said there is no definite timeline for when the haze and elevated pollution levels will clear.

As long as wildfire activity in Indonesia continues and prevailing southwest winds remain favorable for carrying pollutants toward the Philippines, the country may continue to be affected.

“Sa karon, wala pa gyud tay definite nga timeline og kanus-a mahuman. As long as padayon ang activity didto sa Indonesia, unya ang favorable wind condition is pabor sa atoa, southwest or habagat, padayon gyud gihapon tang maapektaran aning wildfires sa Indonesia,” Calupig said.

Rain, however, could help improve air quality because it acts as a natural “scrubbing mechanism” that removes pollutants from the air.

Calupig also said the AQI could potentially rise from its current “Acutely Unhealthy” classification to an “Emergency” level if wildfire activity in Indonesia remains the same or worsens while favorable southwest winds persist.

He expressed hope that the situation would not reach that point, while noting that reports indicate the current wildfire event is more severe than previous episodes.

“Posible gyud na siya. Di gyud nato na siya i-disregard kay if same gihapon, if mugrabe pa gyud didto ang activity sa Indonesia an favorable winds gihapon ang atoang masinati, which is gikan southwest, so posible gyud gihapon nga muabot sa emergency levels. Hopefully di nalang gyud unta maabot,” Calupig said.

EMB-7 urged the public to stay informed and regularly check the latest official air quality updates and advisories as monitoring continues.

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