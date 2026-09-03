Cebu LGUs suspend Friday face-to-face classes as haze persists

A view of Metro Cebu early Thursday morning, September 3. | Screengrabbed from Joel Capili Garganera FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several local government units in Cebu suspended face-to-face classes on Friday, September 4, as haze continued to push parts of Metro Cebu’s air quality into the “acutely unhealthy” range.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Minglanilla, Talisay City, Carcar City, Cebu City, and Lapu-Lapu City had announced class suspensions for Friday, with coverage varying between public and private schools.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) recorded a 251 Air Quality Index (AQI) at its Metro Cebu monitoring station as of 4 p.m. Thursday, placing the area under the “acutely unhealthy” classification.

EMB-7: Metro Cebu air quality hits highest level; masks urged

Cebu haze compels precautions

Cebu City extended its temporary suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels, public and private, until Friday, September 4.

Lapu-Lapu City also suspended face-to-face classes in all levels in public and private schools.

In Minglanilla, the local government suspended classes in all levels in both public and private schools.

In Talisay City, classes in all public schools were suspended. Private schools and Talisay City College may decide whether to suspend classes based on the discretion of their respective administrators.

Metro Cebu air quality remains ‘acutely unhealthy’ on Sept. 3

In Carcar City, classes in all levels of public schools and at Carcar City College were suspended.

Private schools may likewise decide on class suspensions at their discretion.

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