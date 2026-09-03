Lapu-Lapu City suspends classes as Metro Cebu air quality worsens

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Due to the continuing hazardous air quality affecting Metro Cebu, face-to-face classes in all public and private schools in Lapu-Lapu City, at all levels, are suspended on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Based on the latest air quality monitoring from DENR-EMB Region VII as of 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2026, the agency recorded a PM2.5 Air Quality Index (AQI) of 252 in Metro Cebu, classified as “Acutely Unhealthy.”

This is an increase from yesterday’s AQI of 203, indicating that air quality has further deteriorated. At this level, limiting exposure to fine particulate matter is necessary, especially for children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.

Due to this, Mayor Cindi King-Chan urged Oponganons to take extra care and precautions while the air quality remains hazardous.

She also advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid unnecessary trips and outdoor activities, and wear a well-fitted N95 or KN95 mask when going outside.

Windows and doors should also be kept closed when possible to reduce the entry of haze and polluted air. Residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and exercise, especially while the AQI remains at this level, and to give extra protection to children and senior citizens, who may be more vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality.

Those with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions should remain indoors and minimize exposure. They should also monitor for symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest discomfort, severe dizziness, or persistent or worsening cough, and seek medical attention when necessary.

The mayor also urged Oponganons to continue monitoring official advisories from the Lapu-Lapu City Government, DENR-EMB Region VII, and PAGASA for updates regarding the air quality index in Metro Cebu.

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