Cebu progressive groups decry ‘most wanted’ tag on Makabayan Visayas VP

Makabayan Vice President for Visayas John Tabada Ruiz III | Screengrabbed from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan – Central Visayas FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based progressive and community groups have denounced the designation of Makabayan Vice President for Visayas John Tabada Ruiz III as a “most wanted” person following his arrest on an attempted murder charge on August 31, 2026.

The groups questioned the designation and described Ruiz’s case as part of what they called the “criminalization of dissent.”

Ruiz also questioned the designation in his latest remarks, pointing to the January 22, 2024 date on the warrant used against him and his continued activities in Cebu from 2024 to 2026. He posted bail following his arrest.

The statements came from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas and Panaghugpong sa mga Gagmayng Mananagat sa Sugbo (PAMANA–Sugbo). Both expressed solidarity with Ruiz and called for the dismissal of the charges against him and fellow Cebu-based development workers Dyan Gumanao and Jhonggie Rumol.

Ruiz questions ‘most wanted’ designation

In his latest remarks, Ruiz called the “most wanted” designation “kataw-anan” or funny, questioning the tag amid his continued public activities in Cebu.

Ruiz said that the warrant used for his arrest was dated January 22, 2024, when he was regularly participating in protests and mobilizations.

He recalled that on the same date, he joined students from the University of the Philippines and other sectors in a protest against the planned Pax Silica initiative in the Philippines.

Ruiz also pointed out that he had continued moving openly around Cebu City from 2024 to 2026, including walking and jogging near the Cebu City Police Office.

A ‘most wanted’ man near the Cebu City Police Office

“Kataw-anan ang giingon sa pulisya nga ilang nadakop ang most wanted sa Cebu City. Gani, ang laing kataw-anan ana, likod sa opisina mismo sa Cebu City Police Office, anha ko tig walking, tig-jogging jogging from 2024 hangtod 2026,” he said.

(It’s funny the police claimed they have arrested the most wanted man in Cebu City. What’s also funny is that it was behind the Cebu City Police Office where I often went for walks or went jogging from 2024 to 2026.)

He was eventually arrested near Andres Abellana Street in Barangay Guadalupe while walking.

Ruiz also rejected the characterization of activists as terrorists. He said his activism surfaced from concerns over corruption and government policies that do not serve the majority.

Groups challenge ‘most wanted’ designation

Ruiz accused authorities of using the law and police force to silence activists, describing what he called the “weaponization” of the law.

“Gamit ang balaod, gigamit ang kapulisan, gi-weaponize ang balaod para kami pahilomom,” he said.

BAYAN Central Visayas, in a press release dated September 2, 2026, described the “most wanted” designation as part of what it called continuing red-tagging and criminalization of progressive leaders who challenge government policies and expose alleged corruption.

BAYAN-CV Chairperson Jaime Paglinawan said that the designation was an attack not only on Ruiz but also on the workers, vendors, and communities he has advocated for.

Treatment of community leaders

“Krimen ba ang pagpangayo og living wage, pagdepensa sa panginabuhian sa mga vendor sa Carbon, o pagpakigbisog batok sa korapsyon sa pondo sa publiko?” Paglinawan said.

(Is it a crime to ask for a living wage, to defend the livelihood of vendors in Carbon, or to fight corruption in the use of public funds?)

Paglinawan also criticized what the group described as the government’s treatment of progressive community leaders. He contrasted Ruiz’s arrest with the lack of accountability for officials accused of corruption and human rights abuses.

Opposing reclamation projects

PAMANA–Sugbo, in a press release dated September 3, 2026, expressed support for Ruiz. Environmental and human rights defenders should not be treated as “wanted criminals,” they said.

PAMANA–Sugbo spokesperson Victor Lapaz said that Ruiz had been among the advocates opposing reclamation projects affecting coastal and municipal fishing communities.

“Dili krimen ang pagpanalipod sa katungod sa katawhan ug pagdepensa sa kinaiyahan,” Lapaz said. (It is not a crime to defend human rights and the environment.)

PAMANA–Sugbo said that Ruiz began serving as convener of Cebu Against Reclamation (CARE) for Life in 2022, amid opposition to reclamation projects in Minglanilla.

The group also defended Gumanao and Rumol. Along with Ruiz, they are facing the attempted murder case. PAMANA–Sugbo described the charges as “trumped-up” and said the cases reflected the harassment of community organizers opposing reclamation and other development projects.

Lapaz also cited rising production costs and the protection of municipal waters among the concerns of small-scale fisherfolk.

PAMANA–Sugbo called for the dismissal of the charges against Ruiz, Gumanao, and Rumol.

Arrest and charges

Authorities arrested Ruiz on August 31, 2026, in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Personnel of the CIDG Cebu City Field Unit, together with joint police and intelligence units, served the warrant at 5:56 p.m. as Ruiz was returning home from a National Heroes Day rally at the University of the Philippines Cebu.

Presiding Judge Walter Zorilla of the Regional Trial Court Branch 55 in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, issued the arrest warrant for attempted murder. He set bail at ₱120,000.

Ruiz subsequently posted bail.

The arrest involved personnel from CIDG-7 RSOT, RIU-7, PIT Negros Occidental, and the Guadalupe Police Station in Cebu City.

Ruiz has denied involvement in the alleged offense and said he is prepared to face the case.

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