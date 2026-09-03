Ex-BFP chief charged over P485-M ambulance deal

Facade of the Office of the Ombudsman. | INQUIRER File Photo

MANILA – The Office of the Ombudsman has charged former Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Fire Director Jesus P. Fernandez and a private individual before the Sandiganbayan ober the alleged anomalous procurement of 132 ambulances worth P485 million.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ombudsman said it found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction to charge Fernandez with two counts of indirect bribery and two counts of violation of Section 3(b) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed the complaint following a fact-finding investigation by Task Force BFP Accountability into the procurement of 132 units of Type 1 Basic Life Support ambulances.

The contract was awarded to Toyota Mabolo, which entered into a joint venture with Autozone Prime Distributors Inc. for the project.

The designated representative of the joint venture Rosaverna P. Sangga, also known as Rosaverna Palairon Sangga, was also charged with two counts of Corruption of Public Officials under Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code.

Based on the Ombudsman’s investigation, Fernandez, then the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chairperson, allegedly received a total of PHP14.75 million from Sangga.

In a separate administrative case arising from the same transaction, the Ombudsman found Fernandez guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and grave misconduct.

This carries the penalty of dismissal from the service, including cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from reemployment in government service.

The administrative decision found that Fernandez’s receipt of the money was incompatible with his responsibilities as BFP chief and BAC chairperson and undermined the integrity expected of his office.

“He is not merely an officer of the BFP. He is the Fire Chief of the agency. He was the BAC Chairman when he received the SOP on 21 November 2024 and the Head of the Procuring Entity when he received the second SOP on 25 September 2025,” the ruling said.

SOP is slang term for kickback or commission.

The decision further stated that “receiving any gift, compensation, promise, or consideration from any individual in relation to his position gives the appearance of impropriety, which does not only bring doubt to his credibility but significantly tarnishes the credibility of the agency that he leads, in this case, especially in the process of procurement.” (PNA)

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