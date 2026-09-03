Haze postpones Mandaue school safety drills

Facade of the Department of Education Mandaue City Division. |CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue Division will conduct its school safety drill in the coming days after public schools in the city were advised to refrain from holding in-person activities on September 3 due to unhealthy air quality.

According to Edgar Espina, administrative officer of the DepEd Mandaue Division, public schools are currently on term break, and the advisory of Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano specifically covered in-person activities in schools during the break. Because of this, the scheduled safety drill will be rescheduled and conducted on another day.

DepEd scheduled the nationwide safety drill today, September 3. However, while the drill proceeded in other parts of the country, it has yet to be conducted in Mandaue City, Cebu City, and Lapu-Lapu City due to the suspension of in-person activities following the unhealthy air quality advisory in Cebu.

READ: Cebu City haze: Hospitals placed on heightened alert

No ‘active shooter’ role

Espina said each school in the city will set its own schedule and determine which grade levels or sections will participate, but all 80-plus schools under the DepEd Mandaue Division are expected to conduct the drill.

Espina said that, under the DepEd mandate, there will be no active-shooter actors or role-playing during the exercise, following concerns about the mental health of students.

“The guidelines, wala ray shooter sa atoang drills, atoa ana where to run, where to hide, and what to do, kana lang sa atoang buhatan kay dili man ta expert anang shooting drill sa actors, dili maigo sa psychological, mental health sa mga bata,” said Espina.

READ: Cebu City open to transparent bags for students

(For guidelines: there will be no shooter in our drills. Our concern is where to run and hide and what to do. We are not experts on shooting drills with actors. It is not appropriate for the mental health of the children.)

Other measures

Resource persons from the Philippine National Police, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Bureau of Fire Protection, and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office will be invited to assist in the safety orientations.

Meanwhile, Espina said proposals involving other school safety measures, including transparent bags, are still being reviewed.

He also welcomed the Mandaue City government’s purchase of walk-through and portable metal detectors, which are expected to be deployed in schools before the opening of the second term on September 16.

This is one of the measures of the city government to strengthen school security and detect metals.

“We are so happy… Dako kaayo tabang sa safety sa mga bata (It contributes much to children’s safety),” said Espina.

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