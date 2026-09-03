MECO implements rotational brownouts amid power shortage

FILE PHOTO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Mactan Electric Company (MECO) has implemented a two-hour rotational brownout for each of its feeders due to a shortage in power supply.

Earlier, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) issued a red alert notice from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to the power shortage.

The NGCP said the available capacity of the Visayas Grid for Thursday was only 2,187 megawatts, while peak electricity demand was expected to reach 2,575 megawatts.

This meant that the available capacity was about 388 megawatts short of the projected demand.

The NGCP also issued a yellow alert from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Kining tanan, dili ni siya kang MECO. Second, gikasubo kaayo kini ni MECO nga hitabo ni siya,” Engr. Gilbert Pagobo, general manager of MECO, said.

(All of this is not MECO’s doing. Second, MECO is deeply saddened that this happened.)

Pagobo, however, clarified that MECO is only a distributor of available power and does not generate electricity.

“If walay power nga available, wala ta’y ma-distribute because we cannot give what we don’t have,” he added.

(If there is no power available, we have nothing to distribute because we cannot give what we don’t have.)

He added that the NGCP controls the flow of power supply distributed to power utilities such as MECO, Visayan Electric, CEBECO, and others.

Based on the NGCP advisory, around 30 power plants were placed on forced outage, while 16 plants were operating at derated capacities. Around 792 megawatts were unavailable to the grid.

Aside from this, the Mindanao Grid also had limited to no available power import.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan said he would bring the issue of the power shortage in the Visayas Grid to Congress.

“Isip inyong representante, akong dad-on kini nga isyu ngadto sa House Committee on Energy ug mangayo og congressional inquiry mahitungod sa balik-balik nga rotational brownouts nga nakaapekto sa Lapu-Lapu City ug ubang bahin sa Visayas,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(As your representative, I will bring this issue to the House Committee on Energy and seek a congressional inquiry into the recurring rotational brownouts affecting Lapu-Lapu City and other parts of the Visayas.)

He said the hourly brownouts had affected the city, particularly the livelihoods of Oponganons.

“Dinhi sa Lapu-Lapu City, anaa ang atong mga industrial companies, mga negosyo sulod sa PEZA economic zones, hotels ug gagmayng tindahan nga nagsalig sa lig-on nga suplay sa kuryente. Apektado usab ang atong mga panimalay ug importanteng serbisyo,” he added.

(Here in Lapu-Lapu City, we have industrial companies, businesses within PEZA economic zones, hotels, and small stores that rely on a stable supply of electricity. Our households and essential services are also affected.)

He added that he also wanted MECO, NGCP, and the Department of Energy (DOE) to shed light on why electricity bills continue to rise despite the brownouts they have been experiencing, what is causing the power shortage, and what measures have been implemented to address the problem.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP