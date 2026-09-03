NBI names 9 respondents over deaths of Ateneo player
MANILA – Nine individuals are facing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide files by the National Bureau of Invetsigation (NBI) over the deaths of Ateneo student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday.
In a press briefing, Justice Undersecretary Ian Dato said the prosecutors have set a preliminary investigation, with the first hearing held last Monday.
READ: Remulla: Too early to say if Baldwin is liable for Ateneo drownings
He said a separate complaint for alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act, remains under case build-up.
Under a DOJ circular, prosecutors evaluate and work with law enforcers to build up a case to ensure certainty of conviction before allowing it to reach the courts.
“(O)n Monday, the first hearing, the first preliminary investigation hearing was conducted. And the second one is on Sept. 15, which is the submission of the counter-affidavit of the respondents. So it’s an ongoing preliminary investigation,” he added.
Named respondents include foreign coach Thomas Anthony Baldwin, Grant Dearns, Dean Caesar B. Castaño, Sandro Nicholas Soriano Romero, Reynaldo C. Jacinto Jr., John Eric Quiambao Rueca, Ceasar Vincent Javellana Elumba, Emmanuel Toribio Fernandez and Vincent Raphael M. Mangulabnan. (PNA)
READ: DOJ: Ex-Ateneo coach Baldwin, others to file counter-affidavits Sept. 15
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