Eatof: Cebu promotes incentive packages to lure more MICE

Representatives from participating provinces of the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation General Assembly signed the Joint Declaration of Development on Sept. 3, 2026. CDN Digital photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu is stepping up efforts to attract meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) as the province hosts the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation (EATOF) General Assembly this week.

The province is promoting the Cebu Tourism Incentive Program, which offers support packages for organizations, tour operators, and event planners holding MICE in Cebu.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro presented the program and the province’s broader tourism plans on Thursday, September 3, the second day of the EATOF General Assembly.

Turning events into tourism opportunities

Baricuatro said the program seeks to encourage organizations, associations, and event planners to consider Cebu for business events alongside leisure travel.

“Tourism is not only about leisure. Cebu is also positioning itself as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions,” Baricuatro said.

READ: EATOF: Cebu pushes stronger East Asia tourism, investment ties

“Through our Cebu Tourism Incentive Program, we want organizations, associations, and event planners to consider Cebu not only for their holidays, but also for their meetings and events,” she added.

The program is designed to improve the experience of visiting groups, build longer-term ties with event organizers, and involve local artisans, producers, and performers in MICE activities.

It also gives the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (CPTO) and local government units a common process for assisting group arrivals, with provisions that can be adjusted according to group size.

What groups can receive

Eligible groups must have at least 30 delegates, secure CPTO endorsement or coordination at least two weeks before arrival, and stay overnight within Cebu Province.

The group must also fall under the MICE category, covering meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, or corporate travel programs.

The Basic Package, intended for groups of 30 to 50 participants, includes a lei reception, a social media feature on the CPTO page, and a welcome banner or tarpaulin.

It also provides Cebu tourism maps and brochures and an eco bag carrying Cebu branding.

READ: Capitol: EATOF forum to boost Cebu’s regional connectivity

The Enhance Package, for groups of 51 to 150 participants, adds a welcome kit, on-site CPTO coordination, LGU assistance for destination activities, a group leader token, a certificate of appreciation, and digital photo documentation.

The Premium Package, for groups of 151 participants or more, adds a mini drum beater and short cultural welcome performance, a recorded welcome message from the governor or tourism head, and a destination welcome kit.

Premium groups will also receive local products, incorporating Cebu-made goods into the experience offered to visiting delegates.

Bringing back big events

The renewed MICE push comes as Cebu’s tourism sector deals with higher fuel costs and broader economic pressures that can affect air travel, visitor spending, and international tourism demand.

Earlier CDN Digital reports said provincial officials are looking to business events and Asia-Pacific markets to help broaden Cebu’s visitor base as travel patterns shift.

Cebu has already hosted several major gatherings this year, including the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, ASEAN Tourism Forum, International Travel Festival, and Sports Tourism Forum.

Tourism stakeholders are likewise seeking to host the Philippine MICE Conference, or MICECON, in Cebu in 2027, which would bring industry participants to the province for a major national tourism event.

Eatof as regional platform

The MICE initiative was discussed during the EATOF General Assembly, which brought together tourism officials from participating East Asian regions for cooperation on tourism and related economic opportunities.

The September 2 to 5 assembly at the Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City includes Cebu, Gangwon State in South Korea, Tottori Prefecture in Japan, Töv Province in Mongolia, Sarawak in Malaysia, Quảng Ninh Province in Vietnam, Luang Prabang Province in Laos, and Siem Reap Province in Cambodia.

The second day featured the signing of a joint declaration for development and a press conference where participating members discussed Cebu’s connections and possible partnerships within the regional group.

Baricuatro said the province wants to link its attraction and tourism products more effectively so visitors can experience destinations beyond Cebu’s established tourist areas.

“Our challenge and our opportunity is to connect these destinations, communities, and tourism products into one seamless visitor experience,” she said.

“Cebu is not one destination; Cebu is a network of destinations,” Baricuatro added.

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