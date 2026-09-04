Desalinated water boosts Lapu-Lapu City’s water supply

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | September 04,2026 - 06:41 AM

OPAV head Philip Lo (3rd from right) and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan (2nd from left) taste the desalinated water from MCWD’s water pipes during the tapping ceremony held late last month. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Desalinated water is now part of the water supply flowing through pipes in Lapu-Lapu City and communities across Mactan Island.

Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Chairman Ruben Almendras said using desalinated water as an alternative source could help preserve Cebu’s already-degrading groundwater resources.

“Cebu island is a water-scarce region geographically. Finding innovative ways to provide water to the growing demand while preserving the degrading groundwater health is imminent,” Almendras said.

READ: El Niño: Desalinated water to boost MCWD’s supply

The desalinated water supplying Lapu-Lapu City is part of the 20,000-cubic-meter daily commitment under a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) that the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) entered into with Vivant Water in April 2025.

MCWD began receiving desalinated water from Vivant Water subsidiary Isla Mactan Cordova Corp. (IMCC) in July, marking a significant step toward strengthening Metro Cebu’s water supply and reducing its dependence on groundwater.

READ: Desalination seen as a ‘stopgap’ to Cebu’s water supply needs

An initial delivery of 5,000 cubic meters of potable desalinated water per day began flowing into MCWD’s distribution system on July 1. The supply is expected to increase in phases until it reaches the full daily commitment of 20,000 cubic meters, as intake systems are further stabilized.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to support nearly 30,000 Cebuano households.

READ: From brackish to fresh water: Cebu City bares ‘cost-efficient’ desalinator

Tapping ceremony

Last August 28, part of the desalinated water supply began flowing into Lapu-Lapu City’s water distribution system.

A tapping ceremony was held at the water injection point in Barangay Babag II, attended by Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Philip Lo, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan, and officials from Vivant Water and MCWD.

“The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to diversify Cebu’s water sources and provide a more reliable, sustainable, and resilient water supply for its growing communities,” Lo said in a statement that was posted on his office’s social media page.

READ: DENR to install filtration, desalination in areas with no clean water

Lo’s participation in the tapping ceremony comes as the OPAV works to coordinate national government programs and engage stakeholders across the region.

“Water is not an infinite resource, and we cannot continue relying on the same sources without considering their long-term capacity to recover,” said Vivant Water President, Lawyer Jess Anthony Garcia.

“Desalination gives us another option — drawing from the sea rather than groundwater, easing pressure on our aquifers while bringing that resilience closer to more Cebuano families and businesses.” he added.

Diversified sources

Lawyer John Dx Lapid, MCWD general manager, said that the partnership with Vivant Water is helping them prepare for Metro Cebu’s growing water needs.

“This partnership with Vivant Water gives MCWD an additional source that can help us strengthen the reliability and resilience of our water system, while preparing for the challenges that climate variability and continued growth may bring,” Lapid said.

“Progress must be supported by solutions that are ready for the realities of a changing world. For many years, Vivant has built that readiness in energy — infrastructure only matters when people can depend on it day in and day out,” said Vivant Corporation CEO Arlo Sarmiento.

Groundwater has long been Cebu’s primary water source. However, continued extraction has placed increasing pressure on aquifers, particularly when withdrawals outpace their natural rate of recovery.

Desalination offers an alternative source by drawing water from the sea rather than relying on groundwater or surface water. This distinction is especially important for households, schools, hospitals, tourism establishments, and industries that depend on a reliable water supply to support daily operations and sustain economic growth.

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