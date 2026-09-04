Pam calls energy summit as power supply tightens

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 04,2026 - 07:01 AM

Governor Pamela Baricuatro/ Cebu Province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro has called for a Cebu Energy Summit on Oct. 7 as recurring power supply alerts and longer rotational brownouts threaten to undermine the island’s ability to fuel its planned economic expansion.

Baricuatro said Thursday that Cebu needed to address its power supply urgently as the provincial government sought to attract more investments, expand industries and create jobs.

“We want more investments. We want industries to expand. We want more businesses and more jobs for Cebuanos. But none of these can happen sustainably if our energy supply cannot keep pace with our growth,” Baricuatro said.

The governor said she had called for a meeting with the Department of Energy (DOE), National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), Visayan Electric Co., CEBECO, and other energy stakeholders to assess Cebu’s current power situation, identify gaps, and determine immediate and long-term measures.

READ: Cebu manufacturing push faces power crunch, says Capitol investment chief

Grid under pressure

NGCP placed the Visayas Grid under red alert on Thursday night, with available capacity at 2,327 megawatts against a peak demand of 2,250 MW.

The red alert was lifted at 10:17 p.m., but the grid remained under yellow alert until 11 p.m.

NGCP later lifted the yellow alert at 11:34 p.m., when available capacity increased to 2,440 MW against a peak demand of 2,144 MW.

A yellow alert means the grid’s operating margin falls below the required contingency reserve.

The Visayan Electric is also extending its rotational brownouts from about one hour to as long as 2.5 hours, according to the utility.

READ: Longer brownouts, worsening haze batter Metro Cebu

The provincial government’s investment plans have already flagged reliable electricity as a critical infrastructure requirement.

Paulo Uy, head of the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO), earlier said Cebu wanted to rebuild its manufacturing base and attract higher-value industries, including electric vehicle-related manufacturing and halal-certified food processing.

But Uy acknowledged that those industries could not expand without dependable electricity.

“Manufacturing requires power,” Uy said during a news media forum.

He said the province expected Cebu to remain vulnerable to yellow alerts in the coming months until additional generating capacity enters the grid.

New power sources

Baricuatro said the provincial government had focused on projects that could add power capacity to Cebu, particularly renewable energy developments.

She cited the ACCIONA solar farm project in Daanbantayan and the Alternergy wind-energy project, as well as oil and gas exploration in Alegria that could potentially support energy generation.

Baricuatro said these projects had remained on the table for some time but stressed that Cebu could no longer afford to delay action on its energy needs.

“I believe this is something that should have been addressed a long time ago,” she said.

“But we cannot keep looking back, and we certainly cannot allow the problem to continue. We have to deal with what is in front of us and make sure Cebu is better prepared moving forward.”

The governor acknowledged that electricity generation, transmission, and distribution do not fall directly under the provincial government’s jurisdiction.

Still, she said the Capitol can facilitate investments, bring energy stakeholders together, and advocate for Cebu’s power requirements.

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