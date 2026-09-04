MR vax drive enters final stretch, thousands of Cebu kids still to reach

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 04,2026 - 07:55 AM

A young child gets a measles-rubella vaccine as health workers step up immunization efforts during the Cebu Provincial Government’s Serbisyo Caravan in Pinamungajan on Monday, August 17. | CDN Photo/ Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health workers will make a final push Friday to reach thousands of children who have yet to receive their measles-rubella (MR) vaccine.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) extended the MR-Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) through Sept. 4 to allow local health teams to conduct mop-up activities, including house-to-house visits for children who have not reached vaccination posts.

Cesar Ian Molina, a nurse II with the National Immunization Program, said the extension would give health workers more time to look for children who remained unreached by the campaign.

“Ang among tan-aw sa health workers sa house-to-house is amo pangitaon ang wala pa gyud matagaan kay basin diay gusto ganahan modawat, but layo ra sila sa among vaccination post, o dili sila maadto,” Molina said.

(Our health workers conducting house-to-house vaccination will look for children who have not yet received the vaccine because some may be willing to accept it but live far from vaccination posts or do not go to them.)

READ: Over 490K children in CV still unvaccinated against measles, rubella

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, DOH-7 had vaccinated 139,712 of the region’s 630,214 children included in the MR-SIA target, equivalent to 22 percent coverage.

The figures cover children aged 6 months to 59 months.

In Cebu Province, 71,302 of the 336,406 children in the target had received the vaccine, or 21.2 percent. Cebu City had vaccinated 16,750 of its 90,604 target children, or 18.5 percent.

Among the three highly urbanized cities in Cebu, Cebu City recorded the lowest reported MR-SIA coverage, compared with 30.2 percent in Lapu-Lapu City and 29.9 percent in Mandaue City.

DOH-7 also recorded 38,108 refusals, equivalent to 6 percent of the regional target, and 16,569 deferred vaccinations as of the same reporting period.

READ: Vaccine misinformation hampers measles-rubella drive in Central Visayas

Final day

Molina said the Sept. 4 extension would remain voluntary for local government units coordinating with the regional health office.

“Katong wala na gyud nakitang bata nga gusto pabakunahan, they may opt to stop the campaign. But for those na willing pa gyud, na ganahan pa sila mangita pa ug bata na bakunahan, pwede pa,” he said.

(Those who no longer see children to vaccinate may opt to stop the campaign. But those who are still willing to look for children who need vaccination may continue.)

The mop-up effort uses both fixed vaccination sites and house-to-house operations.

At fixed sites, parents or guardians bring eligible children to designated vaccination posts. Health workers, meanwhile, go house to house to find children who may not have reached those sites.

Molina said the regional campaign will close after the final reporting period on Sept. 6, and health workers will then return to the routine immunization program.

“Mag-stop na ta sa atong MR-SIA, then mo-proceed na ta sa atong routine nga vaccination,” Molina said. (We will stop the MR-SIA and proceed with routine vaccination.)

He said health centers may continue accepting willing parents during the reporting period and count those vaccinations toward the campaign’s accomplishment.

Disinformation cited in refusals

Molina identified disinformation circulating on social media as the main factor field teams have encountered among parents who refuse the MR vaccine.

He said regional teams received daily reports from team leaders deployed across Bohol, Cebu, and the region’s highly urbanized cities.

“Ang pinaka-main gyud is the disinformation nga ilang nakita sa social media,” Molina said. (The main factor is the disinformation they see on social media.)

He said the refusal persisted despite health education and advocacy activities conducted during the campaign.

Some parents, Molina added, accepted the Vitamin A supplement administered alongside the campaign but declined the MR vaccine.

“Naay uban, Vitamin A lang i-avail. Ila dawaton, not the MR vaccine,” he said. (Some avail only of Vitamin A. They accept it, but not the MR vaccine.)

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