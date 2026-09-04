Cebu to see rain showers, thunderstorms as habagat persists

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 04,2026 - 09:16 AM

Cebu City skyline. CDN Digital file photo | Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with rain showers or thunderstorms through Saturday as the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continues to influence weather conditions across the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Cebu and the rest of the province would experience moderate southwest winds and moderate coastal waters, with temperatures ranging from 28 to 35 degrees Celsius on Friday.

For Saturday, Sept. 5, Pagasa forecasts similar conditions, with partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies and chances of rain showers or thunderstorms.

READ: Pilandok exits PAR early Thursday morningTemperatures will range from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, with moderate southwest winds and moderate coastal waters.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, temperatures in Cebu may reach 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, while moderate southwest winds and moderate coastal waters will persist.

The weather bureau said the rest of the Visayas, except areas expected to receive more widespread rainfall, will generally see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

READ: Habagat to bring heavy rains over Luzon, Visayas through Saturday

Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands, Antique, Iloilo and Guimaras, meanwhile, may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms as the habagat continues to affect the region.

Pagasa also said Visayas, Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will experience moderate to strong winds from the southwest, with moderate to rough seas.

The southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas through Saturday, with the weather bureau warning that severe weather conditions could trigger flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Pagasa has forecast heavier rainfall in parts of Luzon, including Occidental Mindoro, where rainfall could reach up to 200 millimeters from Friday through Saturday.

The weather bureau attributed the continued strengthening of the habagat to the influence of Tropical Storm Krovanh, formerly known as Pilandok, which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Thursday.

Although the storm has already left the country’s monitoring area, its circulation continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, allowing it to sustain moderate to occasionally heavy rains over affected areas.

Residents, motorists and those living in flood- and landslide-prone areas should still monitor local weather advisories, particularly when thunderstorms develop.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP