Alex Eala defeats Oleksandra Olinykova, reaches US Open third round

Philippines’ Alexandra Eala hits a return to Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova during their women’s singles second round tennis match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines – Alexandra Eala defeated Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova, 6-1, 6-4, Friday morning (PH time) to reach the third round of the US Open at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The No. 17 seed Filipino needed only 64 minutes to prevail over Oliynykova, who beat her in the third round at Strasbourg last May 18.

READ: US Open: Alex Eala and Naomi Osaka advance, No. 3 Auger-Aliassime falls

“I was pleased with my patience and my consistency of focus. That was the key to winning the match,” said Eala during an on court interview.

Philippinesí Alexandra Eala celebrates defeating Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova during their women’s singles second round tennis match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

She will next face the winner between No. 14 American Iva Jovic and unseeded British Francesca Jones.

Eala downed American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, in the first round Wednesday.

READ: Alex Eala rolls past Oleksandra Oliynykova into US Open third round

Eala debuted at the US Open last year, beating Danish Carla Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6, in the first round before bowing to Spanish Cristina Bucsa, 4-6, 3-6.

Last Aug. 3, Eala won the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open. It was her second singles title after also winning the Guadalajara 125 Open in Zapopan, Mexico.

Eala, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion, will see action in the 20th Asian Games set Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. (PNA)

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