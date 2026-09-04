Cebuano-led squad out to make noise in Australia

The players and coaching staff of We Are CSAS. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano team manager Ian Callet is not promising a championship, but he is confident that We Are CSAS has what it takes to compete at a high level in the Brian Kerley Invitational in Brisbane, Australia.

The Cebu-based squad gave Callet reason to be optimistic after opening its campaign with a convincing 66-30 victory over host team Brian Kerle Owls in the Boys Pool A division on Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. James College in Spring Hill.

“We’re very excited to play at this level internationally and we look forward to a positive outcome,” said Callet, a Cebuano and sportsman himself.

READ: All Set: CSAS squad heads to APBT 2026 Australia

We Are CSAS is based in Cebu, but its Brisbane roster is made up largely of players with Filipino roots who are based in Australia, along with players of other nationalities.

Callet said the team’s previous international experience in the Asia Pacific Basketball Tournament (APBT) 2026 in Melbourne last April also helped prepare the squad for its Australian campaign.

For the Brisbane tournament, Callet tapped Van Halen Parmis, popularly known as the “Panalay King” for organizing some of the Philippines’ top commercial basketball tournaments, to take charge as head coach.

Callet believes the mix of players gives We Are CSAS a legitimate chance to compete with some of the tournament’s stronger teams.

“We have a solid list of players who have Filipino roots based in Australia and players from other nationalities who really play their hearts out, also based in Australia,” Callet said.

READ: USJ-R Jaguars return to Cebu after remarkable NBTC semis

“These guys can slug it out and we’re very proud to say that we can compete at a high level similar to this.”

Despite his confidence, Callet knows basketball offers no guarantees.

“In basketball, it could go both ways and I can’t say that we can win it all,” he said.

What he can guarantee, however, is that the Cebu-based squad came prepared.

“I am certain that we are prepared and hoping to show what we’ve got. We’re also well managed with Coach Van on board as well as the crew,” Callet added.

We Are CSAS next faces St. James College as it looks to build on its impressive opening win and make a deeper run in the Brisbane tournament.

READ: Gilas Pilipinas at Asian Games 2026: What you need to know

The Brian Kerley Basketball Academy, which is organizing the tournament, is fresh from winning the inaugural Roxas City Invitational Basketball Tournament in Roxas City, Capiz, last August.

Parmis heads the We Are CSAS coaching staff, with Rhalf Enoc and Melvin Banzon as assistant coaches. Jolly Impreso serves as team coordinator, while Marco Banzon is team captain and Ian D. Man is the team manager.

The roster includes Isaac Irwin, Jasren Carl Sustiverio, Jeremiah Almencion, Mikayeel Rangip, Jayden Sudario, Ujuilu Cham, David Amum, Mikey Ocean and Damien Diaz.

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