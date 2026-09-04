Tumulak discourages class suspensions amid Cebu school threats

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | September 04,2026 - 11:55 AM

Councilor Dave Tumulak | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Dave Tumulak discouraged schools from automatically suspending classes in response to threats.

The councilor said strengthened security protocols and closer coordination among schools, parents, and students could prevent panic while authorities investigate the incidents.

Tumulak, who heads the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said schools should first assess threats through their existing safety and security protocols before deciding whether class suspensions remain necessary.

He said nearly 20 schools in Cebu City have received threats, with two schools in Barangay Tisa reporting threats on Wednesday.

“I discourage also to suspend the classes,” Tumulak said in an interview on Thursday. He cited the fear and trauma that such suspensions could create among students and parents.

READ: 16 school threats hit Eastern Visayas after Tacloban school shooting

Furthermore, he pointed to the burden on government resources when authorities respond to threats, and that police officers, ambulances, and paramedics must be deployed to schools, requiring additional manpower and fuel.

“Really minimize spreading it through social media, especially among the students,” Tumulak said, urging schools and families to avoid amplifying unverified threats that could further fuel fear.

Tumulak said police investigations have identified the suspects behind some of the threats as minors.

He noted that schools have also helped identify suspects with information from their classmates, although schools, particularly public schools, follow protocols when minors become involved.

READ: Man nabbed for online threat to stage a school shooting in Cebu City

Most of the suspects identified so far were male, he added.

Asked why they issued the threats, Tumulak said some did it “just for fun” or as a form of diversion, while others may have dealt with family or peer problems.

“Emotional distress,” he answered when asked about the most common factor behind the threats, citing problems at home and in school.

Tumulak revealed some parents have opted to transfer their children to other schools after authorities identified them as suspects.

He declined to identify the minors, saying public disclosure could expose them to trauma and bullying.

Cebu schools urged to strengthen security

According to Tumulak, schools should strengthen their security and safety protocols so students and parents can feel assured that campuses remain safe.

“If strengthened lang ang ilang security and safety protocol, dili na mahitabo ingon ani kay kahibalo sila nga safe sila,” Tumulak said. (If they only strengthen their security and safety protocols, these incidents will not happen because they know they are safe.)

He also urged parents to work with schools on campus safety and to report information that could help prevent threats.

READ: San Fernando, Cebu school receives online shooting threat; probe underway

Teachers, meanwhile, could play a role in identifying students who may need help, he said.

Tumulak encouraged teachers to regularly talk with students about their emotional and psychological well-being and to act on warning signs before they escalate into threats.

Teachers could coordinate with guidance counselors and parents when they notice red flags among students, he said, allowing schools to use psychological and guidance interventions earlier.

‘It adds more fear’

Tumulak said class suspensions could inadvertently worsen the situation by increasing fear among parents and students while giving suspects the attention they may seek.

He said government agencies also cannot treat every threat as a simple matter because each report can trigger the deployment of police and other emergency resources.

READ: Online threat vs Lahug, Cebu, school probed; owner claims account was ‘hacked’

“It will add more fear to the parents, trauma to the kids, and for the suspect, they will just laugh at what they did,” Tumulak said.

Tumulak urged parents, schools, and students to work together to prevent the threats from spreading.

He also appealed to those planning to issue similar threats to stop.

“Please stop it, because this won’t do any good to our students and to Cebu City,” he said.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak discourages class suspensions amid school security threats, calling for stronger protocols and parental cooperation.

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