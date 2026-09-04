Indonesia’s West Java: Forest, land fires burn 237 hectares

A fire hits a forest in Indonesia’s West Java. | Anadolu via PNA

ISTANBUL – Forest and land fires in Indonesia’s West Java province have burned at least 237 hectares as of Thursday, local media reported.

The highest number of fires was recorded in Sumedang Regency, with 22 incidents, broadcaster Kompas reported.

According to the West Java Regional Disaster Management Agency, there were 168 fire incidents.

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The fires affected 186 subdistricts across 21 districts and cities, but no residents were injured.

Indonesia faces an unusually prolonged dry season, with El Niño contributing to conditions favorable for wildfires.

Nearly 95,000 hectares burned in July alone, while the Forestry Ministry estimated that about 202,000 hectares had burned nationwide by the end of July.

READ: Forest fires in Indonesia bring haze to Metro Cebu

Separately, an adult male orangutan found last Sunday in Ketapang regency has died after reportedly suffering respiratory problems caused by thick wildfire smoke that had enveloped his habitat for days, Indonesian news outlet Tempo reported.

A necropsy of the animal revealed pathological changes in several organs, particularly the heart, kidneys, and lungs, which were suspected to be related to smoke exposure, said Murlan Dameria Pane, head of the West Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency. (Anadolu)

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