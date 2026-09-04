Palace mandates alternative learning modes amid rains, haze
MANILA, Philippines —Malacañang has mandated alternative learning modes across all levels in public and private schools throughout Metro Manila and select provinces on Friday, Sept. 4, in view of the anticipated continued heavy rainfall associated with the enhanced southwest monsoon and the poor air quality currently being experienced in the NCR.
The severe forest and peatland fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra, Indonesia, generated the haze responsble for the unhealthy air quality.
READ: Cebu LGUs suspend Friday face-to-face classes as haze persists
Also included in the order are the following areas:
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Abra
- Benguet
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Occidental Mindoro
READ: Public urged to take precautions amid Metro Manila haze
Memorandum Circular No. 134 said this alternative mode of learning shall be implemented unless the respective local chief executives direct the cancellation or suspension of classes.
“Further thereto, the localized cancellation or suspension of classes in other areas may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules, and regulations,” it read. /das
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