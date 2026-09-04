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Palace mandates alternative learning modes amid rains, haze

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | September 04,2026 - 11:30 AM
Malacañang has ordered alternative learning modes
Malacañang has ordered alternative learning modes at all levels in public and private educational institutions in the National Capital Region (NCR) and several provinces on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. — Photo from Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines —Malacañang has mandated alternative learning modes across all levels in public and private schools throughout Metro Manila and select provinces on Friday, Sept. 4, in view of the anticipated continued heavy rainfall associated with the enhanced southwest monsoon and the poor air quality currently being experienced in the NCR.

The severe forest and peatland fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra, Indonesia, generated the haze responsble for the unhealthy air quality.

READ: Cebu LGUs suspend Friday face-to-face classes as haze persists

Also included in the order are the following areas:

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Abra
  • Benguet
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga 
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Occidental Mindoro

READ: Public urged to take precautions amid Metro Manila haze

Memorandum Circular No. 134 said this alternative mode of learning shall be implemented unless the respective local chief executives direct the cancellation or suspension of classes.

“Further thereto, the localized cancellation or suspension of classes in other areas may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules, and regulations,” it read. /das

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TAGS: alternative learning, Indonesia haze, Malacañang
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