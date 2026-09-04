Man abducted in Consolacion is dead man found in Cebu City brgy – cops

The body of the dead man found in Barangay Sudlon 1 in Cebu City on Thursday afternoon has been identified by the police. | Contributed photo via Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 57-year-old man, who was found dead on Thursday, September 3, in a mountain barangay in Cebu City, has been identified by police.

Aside from that, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said in a statement, that they had also located the car, which was possibly used in abducting the victim, and identified one of the alleged abductors.

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“Joint investigation teams from CCPO and CPPO (Cebu Provincial Police Office) have already identified and located the possible vehicle used by the perpetrators as well as the identity of one of the suspects,” the statement read.

“Investigators are still on the ground gathering more evidence while hot pursuit operations are currently underway,” the police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, police identified the victim as a certain “Leo,” from Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

According to police, the child of the victim last saw him alive at around 10:00 a.m. of September 3.

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The victim was on his way to watch a cockfight in a neighboring barangay.

A CCTV footage in one of the areas in Consolacion town showed that the victim was riding his motorcycle and stopped at the side of the road. A man wearing a black shirt approached him and that was where he was abducted. He was even heard in the CCTV footage begging that they not take him.

At past 1 p.m., the body of the dead victim was found at the side of the road in Barangay Sudlon 1 in Cebu City.

He was found with gunshot wounds in his head and body.

The victims wrists were tied infront of him with with a cock tethering cord.

“Cebu City Police Office assures the public of a swift and methodical investigation to give justice to the victim and his family. There will be no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth,” said the CCPO statement.

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