EXPLAINER: What Metro Cebu’s Air Quality Index readings mean

A view of Metro Cebu early Thursday morning, September 3. | Screengrabbed from Joel Capili Garganera FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With Metro Cebu’s air quality reaching the “Acutely Unhealthy” level for several days already, residents may be seeing air quality readings but may not immediately know what those numbers mean — or how much more serious one level is compared with another.

The number is not simply a measure of how hazy the air looks.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is used to present air-quality information in a way that is easier for the public to understand, according to Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig, senior environmental management specialist of the Environmental Management Bureau Region VII (EMB-7).

Instead of presenting pollutant concentrations alone, the AQI translates those measurements into numerical ranges and corresponding health categories.

But before looking at what each AQI category means, it helps to understand what the reading is measuring.

What is PM2.5?

In Metro Cebu’s current case, the pollutant being monitored is particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5).

PM2.5 refers to very small particles measuring about 2.5 micrometers in size.

Calupig described it as a solid pollutant that can include particles such as dust and ash. Because these particles are small and light, they have a greater tendency to travel farther.

The concern with PM2.5 is not only the number recorded by a monitoring station but also what exposure to high concentrations can mean for people.

According to Calupig, the small particles can penetrate the respiratory system more and may cause difficulty breathing, while people with existing respiratory illnesses such as asthma may experience worsening symptoms at high concentrations.

How does a PM2.5 concentration become an AQI reading?

PM2.5 concentrations are matched with corresponding AQI ranges and health-related cautionary statements under DENR Administrative Order (DAO) 2020-14.

This is where the different AQI categories come in.

The concentration of PM2.5 recorded in the air determines which range the reading falls under, while the corresponding AQI category indicates the level of concern and the precautions recommended for the public.

The categories range from “Good” to “Emergency,” with each level carrying different implications as PM2.5 concentrations increase.

“Good” to “Fair”

The lowest category is “Good,” corresponding to an AQI of 0 to 50 and a PM2.5 concentration of 0 to 25 micrograms per normal cubic meter.

At this level, air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

The next category is “Fair,” with an AQI of 51 to 100 and a PM2.5 concentration of 25.1 to 35 micrograms per normal cubic meter.

At this level, air quality is considered acceptable, although sensitive individuals may experience minor concerns.

While still within the lower end of the AQI scale, Calupig emphasized that once the AQI goes beyond 100, the air quality is already considered unsafe for the public.

READ: DOH: Better mask up amid haze from Indonesia forest fires

“Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”

An AQI of 101 to 150 falls under “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” corresponding to a PM2.5 concentration of 35.1 to 45 micrograms per normal cubic meter.

This is the category where the health implications become more specific. People with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, are advised to limit outdoor exertion.

The EMB-7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, recorded an AQI of 113 as of 7 a.m. Friday, September 4, placing the station within this category.

“Very Unhealthy”

The next level is “Very Unhealthy,” covering an AQI of 151 to 200 and a PM2.5 concentration of 45.1 to 55 micrograms per normal cubic meter.

Metro Cebu entered this category on Tuesday, September 1, when its AQI reached 172 at noon.

At this level, pedestrians are advised to avoid heavy-traffic areas. People with heart or respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and rest as much as possible, while unnecessary trips should be postponed.

The guidelines also call for people to voluntarily restrict their use of vehicles.

“Acutely Unhealthy”

The “Acutely Unhealthy” category covers an AQI of 201 to 300, corresponding to a PM2.5 concentration of 55.1 to 90 micrograms per normal cubic meter.

Metro Cebu entered this category on Wednesday, September 2, when the monitoring station recorded an AQI of 203 at 6 a.m.

The reading increased to 208 at 11 a.m. Wednesday, then climbed further to 241 at 4 a.m. Thursday and 252 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

By 7 a.m. Friday, September 4, the reading had eased to 202, but remained within the “Acutely Unhealthy” range.

At this level, people are advised to limit outdoor exertion. Those with heart or respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and rest.

Unnecessary trips should also be postponed. Motor vehicle use may be restricted, while industrial activities may be curtailed.

It is the second-highest category in the AQI scale.

The highest level: “Emergency”

Above the “Acutely Unhealthy” category is “Emergency,” the highest level in the scale.

Under DAO 2020-14, the Emergency category covers AQI readings of 301 to 500, with the corresponding PM2.5 concentration listed as above 91 micrograms per normal cubic meter.

At this level, everyone should remain indoors, with windows and doors kept closed when heat stress is possible.

Motor vehicle use should be prohibited except in emergency situations, while industrial activities should be curtailed except those vital to public safety and health.

Calupig said he hopes the region does not reach this level, describing it as a situation where people would be advised not to go outside because of the high PM2.5 concentration.

READ: Indonesia’s West Java: Forest, land fires burn 237 hectares

Why is the air quality deteriorating in Metro Cebu?

The current increase in PM2.5 is expected to be linked to wildfires in Indonesia, according to Calupig.

The pollutants are considered transboundary pollutants, meaning they originate from another place and are transported into the region.

Because PM2.5 particles are small and light, they tend to travel long distances.

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

According to Calupig, this allows pollutants originating outside Cebu, including from outside the Philippines, to contribute to local air-quality conditions.

He urged the public not to dismiss the situation, describing it as an exceptional event because the pollutants are coming from another country, particularly from wildfires.

What this means for residents

For residents, the AQI is ultimately meant to make an otherwise technical air-quality measurement easier to understand.

Rather than having to interpret a PM2.5 concentration on its own, the AQI provides a corresponding category and guidance on how people should respond as air quality deteriorates.

With Metro Cebu’s air quality remaining at an “Acutely Unhealthy” category, Calupig urged the public to take the situation seriously, particularly because the current episode involves transboundary pollutants associated with wildfires.

READ: EMB-7: Metro Cebu air quality hits highest level; masks urged

He advised residents to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.

For those who cannot avoid going outdoors, Calupig recommended wearing prescribed masks, particularly N95 or KN95 masks. He also advised people to stay hydrated, as exposure to high concentrations may cause a dry throat.

For people with existing respiratory illnesses, including asthma, taking precautions becomes particularly important given the potential for high PM2.5 concentrations to worsen their condition.

As EMB-7 continues to monitor air quality across the region, residents are encouraged to regularly check the latest official air-quality readings and advisories.

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