DOH-7 discourages wet towels for haze, urges N95 or fitted masks

A view of Metro Cebu on Wednesday, September 2, as haze continues to blanket parts of the area amid deteriorating air quality. | Screengrabbed from Joel Garganera FB [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) warned residents against relying on wet towels or handkerchiefs as protection from haze, saying properly fitted N95 masks offer better protection against fine air particles.

Dr. Jeanette Pauline Arellano-Cortes, medical officer IV of the DOH-7 Environmental and Occupational Health Unit, said wetting a towel or handkerchief could make breathing more difficult while failing to provide the snug fit needed to limit exposure to polluted air.

“We do not highly recommend that,” Arellano-Cortes said when asked about the practice of covering the nose and mouth with a wet cloth.

READ: DOH-7: Limit outdoor exposure as Metro Cebu air further deteriorates

She instead recommended an N95 mask as the ideal protection, particularly as Metro Cebu’s air quality deteriorated to the “acutely unhealthy” level.

The Environmental Management Bureau Region VII (EMB-7) recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 202 at its Metro Cebu monitoring station as of 7 a.m. Friday.

At that level, authorities advised people to limit outdoor exertion, while those with heart or respiratory diseases, including asthma, should stay indoors and rest as much as possible. Unnecessary trips should also be postponed.

Why DOH-7 discourages wet cloth

Arellano-Cortes said a wet towel or handkerchief could impede airflow because of the water particles trapped in the material.

“Mas molisod man gud og ginhawa kay naa ma’y water particles. Mas lisod mosulod ang hangin kung basa,” she said.

(Breathing becomes more difficult because there are water particles. It is harder for air to pass through when it is wet.)

READ: Explainer: Why smoke from Indonesia is reaching Cebu

Instead of improving protection, she said the difficulty in breathing could cause air to pass through openings around the sides of the face, where the covering does not fit tightly.

The DOH-7 official stressed that fit would matter when using a mask because gaps around the nose, cheeks and sides of the face could allow polluted air to enter.

For those without access to N95 masks, Arellano-Cortes said a regular surgical mask remains an option, provided users improve its fit.

One way involves double-masking, with a cloth mask worn over the surgical mask to help cover gaps around the sides of the face.

READ: Malacañang orders alternative learning modes amid rains, haze

“Ang surgical mask, paibabwan og katong mask nga cloth kay mas mo-cover man gud siya diri sa kilid sa face, so wala kaayo’y area nga naa’y gap,” she said.

(Wear a cloth mask over the surgical mask because it covers the sides of the face better, leaving less area where there could be a gap.)

She also reminded residents to keep both the nose and mouth fully covered, noting that masks can slip below the nose during movement or prolonged use.

This remains particularly important for older people, who may need closer monitoring when wearing masks outdoors, she said.

DOH-7 previously urged residents to limit outdoor activities and prolonged exposure as air quality worsened across Metro Cebu.

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can enter the lungs when inhaled and may cause coughing, difficulty breathing, and irritation of the eyes and throat.

Meanwhile, DOH-7 has also begun heightening preparedness among hospitals in the region in case the haze contributes to an increase in patients with respiratory problems.

Hospitals received reminders to check their inventories of equipment and medicines that might prove necessary for illnesses associated with the ongoing haze incident, she said.

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