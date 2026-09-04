Metro Cebu air quality eases but remains ‘very unhealthy’

A view of Metro Cebu amid the ‘Very Unhealthy’ air quality. | CDN Digital photo Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu’s air quality slightly improved Friday morning, dropping from the “Acutely Unhealthy” level to “Very Unhealthy,” but residents are still advised to take precautions as the air remains at a concerning level.

The Environmental Management Bureau Region VII’s (EMB-7) monitoring station in Talisay City, Cebu, recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 197 at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, down from 202 at 7 a.m.

The latest reading puts Metro Cebu back in the “Very Unhealthy” category, which covers an AQI of 151 to 200 under Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order 2020-14.

The drop means Metro Cebu is no longer in the “Acutely Unhealthy” range based on the latest reading, but the improvement does not yet put the area’s air quality in a lower-risk category.

READ: EXPLAINER: What Metro Cebu’s Air Quality Index readings mean

Residents should still limit exposure

For Metro Cebu residents, the drop from an AQI of 202 to 197 should not be taken as a signal to abandon precautions.

Under the DENR guidelines for “Very Unhealthy” air quality, people with existing heart or respiratory conditions should stay indoors and rest as much as possible.

Residents are advised to postpone unnecessary trips and voluntarily restrict the use of vehicles.

EMB-7 also continues to encourage residents to wear masks, particularly N95 masks, to reduce exposure to pollutants still present in the air.

Toledo air quality also improves

A more substantial improvement was recorded at the EMB-7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City.

Its AQI dropped from 113 at 7 a.m. to 79 at 11 a.m.

The earlier reading was classified as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” while the 11 a.m. reading was classified as “Fair.”

READ: Bohol town suspends classes amid worsening air quality caused by haze

Air quality remains under monitoring

EMB-7 continues to monitor local ambient air quality to assess the presence, extent, and potential health impacts of the reported haze across the region.

The bureau has encouraged the public to remain informed and regularly check the latest official air quality readings and advisories as monitoring continues.

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