Archbishop Uy: Let Mama Mary lead the faithful closer to Jesus

CDN Digital photo by Marc Cosep

Cebu City, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy called on the faithful to look beyond the image of the Virgin Mary and instead follow where she points to Jesus.

Uy delivered the message during the Pontifical Mass and visit of the pilgrim images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego at Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu on Friday, September 4.

He said the arrival of the pilgrim image is a special moment for Cebu, emphasizing that Mary is “not a stranger” because a mother is never a stranger in the home of her children.

READ: ‘Jesus shares your sorrow’: Archbishop Uy brings comfort to those in grief

“God sees the people whom the world easily overlooks,” Uy said, highlighting how Mary sees families struggling to make ends meet, young people searching for meaning, and poor communities affected by corruption, drugs, and environmental destruction.

The Archbishop said the visit is an opportunity for the faithful to deepen their devotion to Mary, renew their faith, and seek her maternal intercession as the church commemorates five centuries since the apparitions.

READ: The continuing miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe

He urged devotees to draw closer to Jesus through Mary.

“Let us allow her to bring us closer to Jesus,” Uy said, also reminding the faithful not to stop at venerating the image itself.

“The first thing Our Lady would tell us is, do not stop with the image. Look at [where] the image is pointing, because Mary always points to God,” he said.

READ: PBBM entrusts PH hopes, struggles to Our Lady of Guadalupe

He further encouraged the faithful to turn to Mary with confidence and ask her to hold their hands as they journey in faith.

The pilgrim of Our Lady of Guadalupe from Mexico is here in Cebu from September 4 to 6, 2026, as part of the global celebration marking the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill in 1531.

The Guadalupe de Cebu shrine serves as the host parish for the three-day visit, which is expected to draw thousands of devotees, pilgrims, and Marian faithful from across the archdiocese.

A motorcade was also held earlier, which started from the Archbishop’s Palace to the Guadalupe de Cebu shrine.

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