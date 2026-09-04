QC court issues arrest warrant vs Sara Duterte over grave threats case

Vice President Sara Duterte answers questions from members of media during her visit in Zamboanga City on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (Photo by Christian Dumaboc)

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Regional Trial Court has issued an arrest warrant for Vice President Sara Duterte concerning a grave threats case filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Lawyer Paul Lawrence said Friday.

In a statement, her lawyer said, “Today, the Quezon City RTC has issued a warrant of arrest against Vice President Sara Duterte.”

“Regardless of the question on jurisdiction, she has no intention of evading the law and will continue to exercise all her legal remedies,” Lim added.

READ: Sara Duterte’s ‘kill threat’ constitutes betrayal of public trust — Abante

Lim is Duterte’s counsel in the charges of grave threats filed by the NBI.

The warrant comes as Duterte is also facing an impeachment trial before the Senate, where she is accused of several offenses outlined in the Articles of Impeachment.

The allegations include alleged grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. /apl

READ: Duterte camp asks court to defer arrest warrant in grave threats rap

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