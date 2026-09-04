Liloan robbery: Man with knife fails to get money, settles with cigarettes instead

Map of Liloan. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old man was arrested for taking a pack of cigarettes and a bottle of softdrinks from a store he robbed on Thursday, September 3, in Purok Bamboo, Sitio Fatima, Barangay Jubay, Liloan town in northern Cebu.

Police identified the arrested man as “Kevz,” a resident of Barangay Jubay.

According to initial investigation, “Kevz” barged into the store owned by a 79-year-old woman at past 11 p.m. that day.

He threatened the woman with the knife and told her to give her the cash sales for the day.

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When the woman did not budge, he then took a pack of cigarettes and a bottle of softdrinks and fled the area.

A store attendant what saw what happened, informed the owner’s child, who in turn called the police.

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Responding officers quickly conducted a hot-pursuit operation, locating and arresting the suspect shortly after the incident.

​While the knife used in the robbery was not recovered at the scene, the suspect was brought to the Liloan Municipal Police Station, where he now faces charges for Robbery with Violence against or Intimidation of Persons.

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